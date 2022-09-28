Clubessential Holdings Announces Acquisition of BlueGolf

CINCINNATI, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clubessential Holdings, the leading provider of club membership management and payment solutions, today announced the formation of its Golf and Club Technology business unit in conjunction with its strategic acquisition of BlueGolf, the new industry standard for tournament registration, management and leaderboard software for professional, amateur, junior golf programs and public & private clubs. The new Golf and Club Technology business unit will operate under the leadership of current Clubessential president, Scott Strong.

"Our mission has always been to provide best-in-class solutions that help our clubs and programs recruit, engage, and retain members for life," said Randy Eckels, CEO of Clubessential Holdings. "I'm really excited about our ability to now offer what is rapidly becoming the preferred technology for tournament programs and golfers with the addition of BlueGolf. Ed Hughes, and his team, have dedicated the past two decades to building the premier software platform used by over 30,000 golf tournaments, most PGA Sections, leading golf associations and tours, and more than one million registrations every year. We look forward to working with Ed to rapidly expand the global footprint for the BlueGolf product offerings."

BlueGolf's next-gen golf tournament technology serves 30,000 professional, amateur, and junior tournaments annually including global leaders in golf such as the PGA TOUR Q School and Monday Qualifiers, The PGA of Great Britain & Ireland, Northern Texas PGA, Northern California Golf Association, Brazilian Golf Confederation, US Am Tour, Junior World Golf Championship, FCG, Faldo Tour, and the Federation for International FootGolf. From registration, planning, tournament schedules, and player messaging to real-time scoring, leaderboards, and hole locations, BlueGolf covers every aspect of tournament management. Its suite of applications for golfers includes tournament searching, course tours, scorecards, personal statistics, rankings, and more.

Already the industry leader for private club and public golf course management SaaS solutions, serving over 3,000 public and private clubs and courses through brands Clubessential and foreUP, the acquisition of BlueGolf positions Clubessential Holdings with the most complete golf course and club technology on the market.

"We considered a number of strategic options for rapidly expanding the BlueGolf business in the years ahead," said Ed Hughes, CEO of BlueGolf. "Clubessential Holdings stood out as the right partner, with a deep understanding of the golf and club technology market, to help accelerate our growth, further support our loyal customers, and assist our team with resources, expertise, and a global distribution channel."

Clubessential offers a full suite of membership, club management, and payment solutions to golf, country, city, yacht, and other private clubs, delivering website, reservations, tee time, mobile app, accounting, POS, CRM, and other software solutions. foreUP specializes in cloud-based point of sale, tee sheet, billing, food and beverage, and reporting software solutions, as well as marketing and web services for public golf clubs.

About Clubessential Holdings, LLC

Clubessential Holdings provides Software as a Service solutions to private clubs, public golf courses, health & fitness clubs, spas, military organizations, municipalities, and college athletic programs.

Across eight brands - Clubessential, ClubReady, Exerp, foreUP, Innovatise, PrestoSports, TAC, and Vermont Systems - the company offers a variety of forward-thinking technology and services which help more than 16,000 customers attract, engage, and retain over 15 million club members, community patrons, and sports fans for life.

For more information, visit the Clubessential Holdings website.

Contact Information:

Amy Huff

Chief Marketing Officer

ahuff@clubessential.com

513.533.5788



Related Images











Image 1: BlueGolf Course Profile





BlueGolf's suite of applications for golfers includes tournament searching, course tours, scorecards, personal statistics, rankings, and more

















Image 2: Clubessential Holdings logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment