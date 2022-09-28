Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc

LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95

Directorate Change

28 September 2022

As announced in the Final Results on 25 July 2022, at the AGM that took place on 27 September 2022, Lord Flight did not stand for re-election and has now stepped down as a director of the Company.

Sir Aubrey Brocklebank, the chairman, commented: “Lord Flight has been a non-executive director of the Company since its inception in 2009 and was its first chairman. My colleagues and I thank Lord Flight for his significant contributions in several roles through the various phases of the Company’s life to date. We wish him every happiness and success in his other ventures.”