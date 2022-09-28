Dental Laser Market to Hit Sales of $337.08 Million By 2028 | US is the Largest Export of Dental Lasers | SkyQuest Technology

Westford,USA, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The use of Global Dental Lasers Market has seen an increase in recent years, with patients benefiting from the greater accuracy and precision of the treatment. Many potential patients are put off by the high cost of laser therapy, but there are a number of dental laser clinics and providers in the global dental laser market that offer affordable options for those seeking treatments. Dentists at these clinics typically use either the DiLase 3 or 5 technologies, which deliver two different types of beams to a target area on teeth. The result is less pain and faster healing times, making dental laser therapy a popular choice for many patients

As the popularity of cosmetic dentistry continues to grow, so too does the demand for dental laser market. Laser therapy is an effective and more affordable alternative to more traditional dental procedures like fillings and extractions.

Today, many dentists around the globe have started using lasers as a primary treatment option for a variety of problems, from cavities to gum disease.

CO2 laser is the dental laser is the most common in the global dental laser market. This laser uses an inert gas, such as argon or krypton, to produce its beam. The CO2 laser has many benefits, including its ability to create precise beams and its low power requirements. Other types of dental lasers include the YAG (yttrium aluminum garnet) laser and the VAD (vacuum-assisted deposition) laser.

Each type of laser offers different benefits and advantages for specific purposes. For example, the YAG laser is typically used for more extensive treatments than the CO2 laser, while the VAD laser is ideal for producing high-quality materials in difficult applications, such as aerospace parts.

As laser technology continues to improve, it is likely that the demand for dental laser treatments will continue to grow in the years to come.

US is the largest Exporter in Dental Laser Market

Dental lasers have come a long way in recent years, and as a result, so too has the industry that exports them. US is the largest exporter of dental laser across the globe. The country primarily exports the product to India Peru, and Chile. Wherein, India is the largest importer. In 2021, the country imported over 1,200 dental laser machines from the US. Wherein, over 86 buyers bought the shipment in India. As per SkyQuest finding on dental laser market, the US exported over 25,000 units of dental laser to more than 70 countries around the globe in 2021. Wherein, Biolase, Amazon, and Biohorizons are the top suppliers.

While there are a number of small players in this market, there is one company that dominates it – Biolase, a US-based player. In fact, it is the largest exporter of dental laser machines in the world.

Biolase makes a variety of different models, all of which are used to treat various dental problems. These machines can be used to remove lesions and stains from teeth, correct crooked teeth, and remove bone spurs from around teeth. There are also models that can be used to improve gum health and to reduce tooth decay.

Biolase is not the only player in dental laser market, but it does have a leading position. It is important to note, however, that other companies do export dental lasers as well.

Dental Laser Gaining Popularity in Painless Dental Treatment

Dental lasers are becoming increasingly popular for dental treatment, as they provide painless and efficient solutions to many common problems. The latest dental laser technology can often solve problems like gum recession, tooth decay and malocclusions without the need for extensive visits to the dental office or pain medication.

There are a number of different types of dental lasers available in the global dental laser market, each with its own specific benefits. Among the most popular types of lasers are the fiber-dense delivery lasers and the CO 2 laser.

As the popularity of dental laser technology continues to rise, so too does the number of people opt for painless dental treatment through its use. In recent years, there has been a notable uptick in the number of people opting to have their teeth filled with laser technology as an alternative to traditional fillings and tooth extractions.

One of the main reasons that dental laser market is gaining high growth is because they deliver a high level of accuracy and precision. This means that there is very little room for error when it comes to achieving a perfect result – which is especially important when it comes to pain relief.

Indeed, many people find that dental lasers are considerably less painful than traditional fillings and tooth extractions. Furthermore, they are also much quicker and easier to perform – making them well suited for those who are seeing more and more dentists offering this type of treatment.





Key Players in Global Dental Laser Market

AMD LASERS (US)

Biolase, Inc. (US)

FOTONA D.D. (Slovenia)

Convergent Dental (US)

Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Liechtenstein)

Danaher (US)

Sirona (US)

Syneron Dental (Israel)

ZOLAR Technology & Mfg. Co. Inc. (Canada)

THE YOSHIDA DENTAL MFG. CO. LTD. (Japan)





