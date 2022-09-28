The Global Intraoperative Imaging Market size is expected to reach $3.8 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 6.3% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Intraoperative Imaging Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By End-use, By Component, By Product, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06322115/?utm_source=GNW

Intraoperative ultrasound, intraoperative X-ray, intraoperative MRI, intraoperative CT, and mobile C-arm are a few examples of intraoperative imaging equipment.



These tools are utilized in a variety of surgical operations, including gastrointestinal surgery, heart surgery, neurosurgery, and cancer surgery. The market is growing as a result of improvements in intraoperative imaging devices and the use of these technologies in hospitals and ambulatory surgical centres for better surgical outcomes. Additionally, the government’s efforts to advance the healthcare sector spur market expansion.



Increased prevalence of chronic conditions like cancer and cardiovascular illnesses results in more surgeries being performed, which fuels the intraoperative imaging market’s expansion. For example, the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) reported that 25,050 persons, including 14,170 men and 10,880 women, are expected to be detected with brain and spinal cord tumours in the United States in February 2022.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The intraoperative imaging market has been severely impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. In the manufacturing and supply chain, the market must address issues including timely product delivery to customers and inconsistent demand for the goods and services offered in the industry. A lack of qualified lab personnel to perform/study diagnostic tests, restricted operations in the majority of industries, insufficient funding for research and academic institutions, have all contributed to the decreased availability of intraoperative imaging products to customers.



Market growth Factors



Technological Improvements within Intraoperative Imaging Modalities



Intraoperative imaging has seen considerable changes and technological breakthroughs over the past ten years in the medical device industry, including the emergence of specialized imaging technologies as well as portable/handheld/smartphone-based intraoperative imaging equipment. Comparatively to conventional imaging devices, technologically sophisticated intraoperative imaging systems provide quick performance, better image quality, simpler consoles, and easier operations.



Growing Population of Elderly People across the Globe



With consequences for almost all facets of society, which include the labour and financial markets, the demand for products and services like transportation, housing, and social protection, in addition to family structures and intergenerational ties, population ageing is prepared to be one of the most massive social evolutions of the twenty-first century. Health can be impacted by physical and social settings directly or via restrictions or rewards that influence choices, opportunities, and health behaviours.



Market Restraining Factors



Huge Cost Associated With the Intraoperative Imaging Systems



The price of and installation costs for intraoperative imaging systems are considerable, which raises the cost of the patient’s procedure. This has an impact on how quickly new systems are adopted, particularly in developing nations where the majority of healthcare facilities cannot afford these technologies. When healthcare organizations invest in such expensive systems, they frequently rely on third-party payers to cover the expenses of diagnostic and therapeutic operations carried out using these systems.



Product Outlook



Based on Product, the intraoperative imaging market is classified into Intraoperative Ultrasound, Intraoperative CT, Intraoperative MRI and C-arm System. Intraoperative Ultrasound segment acquired a significant revenue share in the intraoperative imaging market in 2021. An interactive and rapid stream of data is provided by intraoperative ultrasound (IOUS), a dynamic imaging technique, throughout surgical procedures. High-resolution images which are unaffected by air, bone, or surrounding soft tissues can be produced since the transducer is in direct touch with the organ being studied.



End-use Outlook



On the basis of end-use, the intraoperative imaging market is segmented into Hospitals and Others. Hospitals segment acquired highest revenue share in the intraoperative imaging market in 2021. This is because hospitals are increasingly implementing cutting-edge intraoperative imaging equipment to improve patient outcomes. For example, the first cerebral resection case employing a 3.0T high field intraoperative MRI equipment was done by the Xuanwu Hospital Neurosurgery Department China in April 2019, suggesting that the department has begun a new age of precision neurosurgery.



Component Outlook



By component, the intraoperative imaging market is fragmented into Systems, Software and Services. The systems segment recorded the largest revenue share in the intraoperative imaging market in 2021. It is due to the growing investment by governments on the adoption of various latest healthcare technologies and solutions. These systems are developed to fulfill the workflow demands of the surgical surroundings. In addition, these systems are utilized in a wide range of processes involving cranial, spine and orthopedics.



Application Outlook



Based on application, the intraoperative imaging market is classified into Neurosurgery, Orthopedic, ENT Surgery, Oncology Surgery, Trauma surgery/ emergency room, Cardiovascular and Others. The neurosurgery segment procured the highest revenue share in the intraoperative imaging market in 2021. Outcomes from intraoperative imaging are game-changing because they let neurosurgeons perform with greater precision, reduce the requirement for extra procedures, and shield patients from infection whereas being moved in and out of the operating theatre.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the intraoperative imaging market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. North America emerged as the leading region in the intraoperative imaging market with the maximum revenue share in 2021. With significant adoption of intraoperative imaging technology among important end users and quite well distribution networks for manufacturers and distributors of intraoperative imaging products, North America is a mature market.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Siemens Healthineers AG are the forerunners in the Intraoperative Imaging Market. Companies such as Stryker Corporation, Medtronic plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V. are some of the key innovators in Intraoperative Imaging Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include General Electric (GE) Co., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic PLC, Siemens Healthineers AG (Siemens AG), Stryker Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Carl Zeiss AG), Brainlab AG, Carestream Health, Inc. (Onex Corporation) and Ziehm Imaging GmbH



Recent strategies deployed in Intraoperative Imaging Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Jun-2022: Medtronic came into a partnership with GE Healthcare, a subsidiary of American multinational conglomerate General Electric. This partnership aimed to enable GE Healthcare to combine clinically improved parameters to allow clinicians with precision monitoring for individualized care.



Apr-2022: Philips entered into a partnership with Prisma, the industry’s most complete Cloud Native Application Protection Platform. This partnership aimed to improve healthcare across the enterprise and unleash the power of patient data. Through the Philips HealthSuite safeguard cloud platform at its foundation, Philips would strengthen enterprise interoperability, standardize patient monitoring, and boost innovation in enterprise imaging solutions to improve patient care and enhance clinical performance.



Apr-2021: Carestream Health formed a partnership with Ziehm Imaging, a medical device company. This partnership aimed to add a mobile C-arm into its rising innovative product portfolio. This surgical imaging system would improve Carestream’s mobile and fluoroscopic product capabilities to benefit even more healthcare providers.



Apr-2021: Siemens Healthineers came into a partnership with Radlink, a leading medical device manufacturer. This partnership aimed to introduce Radlink HIP and Radlink TRAUMA Software Apps, which would offer a fully integrated, app-based solution for orthopedic surgeons to simplify intraoperative imaging guidance, verify component positioning and enhance efficiency during surgery.



Acquisitions & Mergers:



May-2022: Brainlab took over medPhoton, a Salzburg, Austria-based company. This acquisition aimed to introduce the mobile imaging robot, Loop-X. Brainlab invested in medPhoton, for the development of Loop-X and would become the exclusive distributor of the mobile imaging robot in the field of surgery.



Dec-2021: GE acquired BK Medical, a leader in advanced surgical visualization. Through this acquisition, GE Healthcare would add the fast-growing and relatively latest field of real-time surgical visualization to GE’s pre- and post-operative Ultrasound offerings, developing an end-to-end offering via the complete continuum of care from diagnosis to therapy and beyond.



Jan-2021: Stryker took over OrthoSensor and its Verasense intraoperative sensor tech. This acquisition would improve the ortho giant’s Mako robots. Patient recovery would become more active as a real-time measurement of main performance insights drives better results and patient satisfaction.



Jul-2020: Ziehm Imaging completed the acquisition of a leading developer of planning and imaging software tools for cardiovascular procedures, Therenva. This acquisition aimed to establish new standards in cardiovascular image fusion and 3D navigation.



Product Expansions & Product Launches:



Sep-2021: GE unveiled a new digital X-ray system Definium Tempo. This system would serve as a personal assistant to radiologists and technologists to decrease workflow burdens. Developed to act as an in-room command center, the Definium Tempo’s tube-mounted console would offer all the functionality needed for protocol selection, patient selection, technique modification, and positioning setup.



Jun-2021: FUJIFILM Medical Systems released the industry’s first Systems Integration platform. This platform is developed specifically to improve image and data integration in endoscopy suites. With these specially developed hardware and software configurations, this scalable solution would allow the multi-video & image routing and display offerings that GI physicians require along with performing advanced procedures.



Apr-2021: Royal Philips expanded its product line by introducing improved digital diagnostic and interventional neurovascular imaging solutions in the new Central Acute Services Building at Westmead Hospital in Sydney, Australia. This latest technology would offer up-to-date MR information at any time while surgical procedures that would assist clinicians to develop real-time adjustments to treatment in such procedures.



Geographic Expansions:



Mar-2022: Zeiss Medical Technology released INTRABEAM 600 device to deliver Intraoperative Radiation Therapy (IORT) in India. This device would deliver the least disruptive treatment method accessible to patients diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer.



Approval & Trials:



Jun-2022: Stryker got 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its Q Guidance System. The System, when utilized with the Spine Guidance Software, is an improved planning and intraoperative guidance system developed to allow open or percutaneous computer-assisted surgery.



Mar-2021: GE got 510(k) clearance from U.S. FDA for OEC 3D, a new surgical imaging system capable of 3D and 2D imaging. This product would establish a standard for interoperative 3D imaging with accurate volumetric images for the spine as well as the orthopedic process.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By End-use



• Hospital



• Others



By Component



• System



• Software



• Services



By Product



• C-arm System



• Intraoperative CT



• Intraoperative Ultrasound



• Intraoperative MRI



By Application



• Neurosurgery



• Orthopedic



• ENT Surgery



• Oncology Surgery



• Trauma surgery/ emergency room



• Cardiovascular



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• General Electric (GE) Co.



• Koninklijke Philips N.V.



• Medtronic PLC



• Siemens Healthineers AG (Siemens AG)



• Stryker Corporation



• Fujifilm Holdings Corporation



• Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Carl Zeiss AG)



• Brainlab AG



• Carestream Health, Inc. (Onex Corporation)



• Ziehm Imaging GmbH



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

