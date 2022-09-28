Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market to Hit Sales of $1533.72 Million by 2028 | DMD Affects 250,000 Children Each Year | Gene Therapy is the Only effective Way to Treat DMD

Westford,USA, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There is an increasing demand for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) therapies, as the condition is still not curable. In the medical industry, there is growing interest in developing novel treatments that can help patients with DMD live longer and healthier lives. Characterized by progressive weakness and wasting of muscle, DMD affects approximately 1 in 5,000 male births in the Global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market . Currently, there are no cures for DMD and most treatments only provide limited relief. However, developments in gene therapy and stem cell therapies may one day offer more robust care for DMD patients.

The high demand for these treatments in the global Duchenne muscular dystrophy market has resulted in a number of innovative new therapies being developed to treat the disease. Some of the most promising treatments focus on repairing and replacing defective muscles with healthy ones. These therapies, known as “implant-based” treatments or “cellular therapy,” are becoming increasingly popular due to their potential to restore strength and mobility to patients.





Get sample copy of this report:

https://skyquestt.com/sample-request/duchenne-muscular-dystrophy-market





What is Current Status of Global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market?

As per SkyQuest estimates, the number of DMD patients has increased by 50% over the past decade. This is likely due to medical innovations that are expanding the range of DMD treatments, coupled with increasing public awareness and advocacy for DMD sufferers.

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), US Duchenne muscular dystrophy market driven by over 250,000 individuals affected each year with DMD in the US. While there still remain many challenges facing those living with DMD, including a lack of awareness and funding for research, the NIH reports that treatments for DMD have significantly improved over the past few decades. Ongoing efforts are being made to find new ways to treat DMD patients and advance research into genetics and treatment options.

The demand for services related to Duchenne muscular dystrophy market continues to grow as families strive to find ways to help their loved ones live as long as possible. There are numerous resources available to help connect people living with DMD with support groups and other resources that can make a tremendous difference in their quality of life.

One recent innovation in the global Duchenne muscular dystrophy market is gene therapy, which uses viruses to deliver corrected copies of genes to cells in the body. This approach has the potential to provide long-term relief from symptoms in some patients with DMD. However, gene therapy is still in its early stages and there are many unanswered questions about its safety and efficacy.

Another growing area of research is stem cell therapy. Stem cells are cells that can divide indefinitely and can be used to repair tissue damage or create new cells. Early studies show that stem cell therapy may be effective in regenerating muscles affected by DMD. However, more clinical studies are needed to confirm these findings and determine the best way to use this treatment.





Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://skyquestt.com/report/duchenne-muscular-dystrophy-market





Recent Developments in Global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market

In September 2022, a group of scientists from University of Portsmouth, I-STEM, CNRS, Maj Institute of Pharmacology of the Polish Academy of Sciences, and AFM in France and found in a study that revealed that DMD begins much earlier in cells destined to become muscle fibers, known as myoblasts.

In September Dystrogen Therapeutics announced in a press release that the company has announced positive results of the on-going clinical trials for a drug for treating DMD. The results showed a significant improvement by taking DT-DEC01 across all patients irrespective of type of gene mutation.

In September 2022, Researchers found that Eteplirsen is effective in delaying pulmonary decline in patients with DMD

In September 2022, Edgewise Therapeutics completed phase I clinical trials of EDG-5506 and found 7% increase in the Phase I patients having DMD

In September 2022, scientists from Johns Hopkins Medicine found that experimental drug first developed to treat kidney disease prolongs survival and improves muscle function in mice genetically engineered to develop a severe form of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

In September 2022, researchers from Newcastle University and Newcastle Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust published a study in JAMA Neurology Journal that vamorolone is effective in boys affected by DMD

Key Challenges in Global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market



There are many challenges associated with treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), the most common form of muscular dystrophy. The most obvious challenge is that DMD is a progressive disorder, meaning that the severity of the disease slowly increases over time. This means that early interventions in the Duchenne muscular dystrophy market, such as those used to treat other forms of muscular dystrophy, are not typically effective in treating DMD patients. Additionally, since DMD is a genetic condition, there is no known cure and no reliable way to slow or stop the progression of the disease.

Another key challenge is developing drug therapies that effectively address the underlying causes of DMD, which is often caused by a combination of genetic and environmental factors; finding better ways to monitor and track patients’ progress and outcomes; and developing more effective educational and outreach initiatives to raise awareness of the disease.

Fortunately, there are several treatments available in the global Duchenne muscular dystrophy market that can improve the quality of life for people with DMD. These treatments can include assisted breathing devices, physical therapy, and medications. However, it is important to note that these treatments only provide partial relief and do not necessarily halt the progression of the disease. Additional research is needed to develop more effective therapies for DMD patients.





Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/duchenne-muscular-dystrophy-market





Most Prominent Players in Global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market

Eli Lilly and Company (US)

Pfizer Inc. (US)

PTC Therapeutics Inc. (US)

Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Belgium)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US)

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (US)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (US)

Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd (Japan)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (US)

Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd (Japan)





Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Pharmerging Market

Global Veterinary Services Market

Global Powdered Phytochemical Derivatives Market

Global Fast Melt Tablets Market

Global N-Acetylcysteine Market





About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com