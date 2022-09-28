Nanosensors Market is set to witness a growth rate of 6.9% over the forecast period and be valued at US$ 1.4 Bn by 2032, States Future Market Insights

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Nanosensors Market was valued at US$ 653.9 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 1.4 Bn by 2032, finds Future Market Insights (FMI) in a recent market survey. The widespread use across industries is expected to be the key driver for demand, with use in healthcare and diagnostics being the key contributor, while biosensors are the top type.



Applications in Healthcare to Contribute the Most to Revenue

Applications in Healthcare are expected to be the highest contributor to revenue, having witnessed a CAGR of 9.4% with a forecasted CAGR of 6.3%. The development of diagnostic tools that can detect conditions at early stages in a sensitive and accurate manner contributes significantly to revenue, since the use of Nanosensors technology can enable the detection of diseases in early stages before more observable symptoms begin to manifest in the body.

The United States to continue being the Nucleus of Global Nanosensors Demand

The United States is the nucleus of global demand, having witnessed a CAGR of 10.5%, with an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 200.5 Mn and 2032 market size of US $462.4 Mn at a CAGR of 5.8%. The National Institute of Food Science in the U.S. has 4 grants that fund nanotechnology-related research under them, with the use of contaminant detection being a key focus.

“Nanosensors manufacturers are researching to understand how Nanosensors may have further usage across various industries. This can open up new revenue streams in the forthcoming years” comments an analyst at Future Market Insights.

Nanosensors Market: Competition Insights

Competitive Landscape

Nanosensor providers are focused on research and development to understand possible applications for the use of their products across various industries and applications. The key companies operating include Affymetrix Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc, systems AG, Altair Nanotechnologies Inc., Bayer AG, BioCrystal Ltd., Biosensors International Group Ltd., Debiotech S.A., Diabetech, Kleindiek Nanotechnik GmbH, Micro-Tech Scientific Incorporated, Nanomix Inc, Nano Detection Technologies Inc., Spectra Fluidics, and Thermo Fischer Scientific.

Some of the recent development in Nanosensors are as follows:

In June 2022, LiveMetric announced the launch of their new product, LiveOne. The product is a wearable solution for monitoring blood pressure at 10 second intervals. It has gained 510(k) clearance from the FDA and is intended as an affordable and convenient alternative to the present form of BP cuff and holter monitors through the use of Nanosensor technology.

LiveMetric announced the launch of their new product, LiveOne. The product is a wearable solution for monitoring blood pressure at 10 second intervals. It has gained 510(k) clearance from the FDA and is intended as an affordable and convenient alternative to the present form of BP cuff and holter monitors through the use of Nanosensor technology. In October 2021, Mursla announced that its novel nanoelectronic-based exosome detection method had been granted the GB 2583550B patent. The technology introduces liquid biology samples to a nanochip with several Nanosensors, via the use of a complex detection technique. The data will be analyzed using a nanoparticle calibration curve-based algorithm.

Mursla announced that its novel nanoelectronic-based exosome detection method had been granted the GB 2583550B patent. The technology introduces liquid biology samples to a nanochip with several Nanosensors, via the use of a complex detection technique. The data will be analyzed using a nanoparticle calibration curve-based algorithm. In July 2021, NanoDx announced that they had licenced IBM’s nanosensor technology, which includes nanobiosensors that show CMOS compatibility. The company intends to use this technology for use in their NanoDx diagnostic platform, which aims to provide timely, sensitive and accurate detections for a range of healthcare conditions such as influenza, sepsis, and COVID-19.

NanoDx announced that they had licenced IBM’s nanosensor technology, which includes nanobiosensors that show CMOS compatibility. The company intends to use this technology for use in their NanoDx diagnostic platform, which aims to provide timely, sensitive and accurate detections for a range of healthcare conditions such as influenza, sepsis, and COVID-19. In June 2021, OncoNano Medicine, Inc. announced that it had raised US$ 50 Mn in Series B funding. The company plans to use the funding for further development and research in their products. OncoNano’s biosensor can detect cancer by reacting to low pH levels and illuminating cancerous cells.

OncoNano Medicine, Inc. announced that it had raised US$ 50 Mn in Series B funding. The company plans to use the funding for further development and research in their products. OncoNano’s biosensor can detect cancer by reacting to low pH levels and illuminating cancerous cells. In May 2020, Roswell Technologies and IMEC announced a collaboration to make available commercially available molecular electronics biosensor chips.

Roswell Technologies and IMEC announced a collaboration to make available commercially available molecular electronics biosensor chips. In February 2020, Pinpoint Science and Analog Devices announced a collaboration. Under this collaboration, the two entities will aim to invest in research efforts to develop and manufacture novel nanosensor diagnostics with the aim of providing users instant results with high levels of accuracy.

Pinpoint Science and Analog Devices announced a collaboration. Under this collaboration, the two entities will aim to invest in research efforts to develop and manufacture novel nanosensor diagnostics with the aim of providing users instant results with high levels of accuracy. In February 2020, the Europe’s University of Twente and the Wageningen University announced that through their collaborative efforts, they had created a nanosensor that would detect cancer biomarkers in even significantly broad concentration ranges.





More Insights Available

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Global Nanosensors Market, presenting historical market data (2015 -2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals extensive growth in Global Nanosensors Market in terms of Type (Chemical Nanosensors, Optical Nanosensors. Physical Nanosensors, Biosensor, Others), By Application (Electronics, Chemical Manufacturing, Energy, Aerospace and Defence, Healthcare, Others), By Technology (Molecular Self Assembly, Top-Down Assembly, Bottom-Up Assembly), across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Summary of Statistics

1.3. Key Market Characteristics & Attributes

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Risks and Trends Assessment

3.1. Risk Assessment

3.1.1. COVID-19 Crisis and Impact on Nanosensors

3.1.2. COVID-19 Impact Benchmark with Previous Crisis

3.1.3. Impact on Market Value (US$ Mn)

3.2. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.3. Formulation and Type Development Trends

