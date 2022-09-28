English Finnish

NoHo Partners Plc



MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 28.9.2022 17:30



NoHo Partners Plc: Managers' transactions (Megeve Trust Oy)



Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Megeve Trust Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person



(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Timo Laine

Position: Member of the Board



Issuer: NoHo Partners Oyj

LEI: 743700DYZ6R1QNLWQA56

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 20095/6/6

____________________________________________



Transaction date: 2022-09-27

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000064332

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION