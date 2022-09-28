The Global Intelligent Parcel Locker Market size is expected to reach $1.5 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 11.8% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Intelligent Parcel Locker Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Component, By End User, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06322105/?utm_source=GNW

Residents can easily pick up and drop off shipments using this procedure. Everyone gets tired of waiting for package delivery for hours.



The tenant can access a fully linked system that enables property managers to provide better, more effective building services. The solution eliminates the paper trail while providing fast access to information regarding the delivery. A well-liked and extremely intriguing alternative to an effective last-mile delivery system is the intelligent parcel locker. An intelligent packed locker is another name for an intelligent parcel locker.



It is a form of computer-controlled electronic locker used for electronic concierge digital parcel delivery, allowing recipients to get their mail and packages whenever they choose. The central delivery point provided by the intelligent parcel lockers strengthens the chain of custody and allows for audit tracking. It gives customers rapid email and SMS notifications when their products have been delivered.



Automated solutions called intelligent parcel lockers make it easy for businesses to store packages. By immediately alerting users to information about their shipment, they give users secure access to inventory and assets from nearby and far-off locations. Additionally, they enable merchants to use the inventory in their locations and lower the cost of last-mile transportation.



In human history, there has never been a crisis like the one the world is constantly experiencing. Lockdowns affect nearly a third of the world’s population. The only way to stop it from spreading further is to stay at home and avoid social situations. However, this has resulted in a massive demand for and rush to stock up on necessities like food and medications.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The retail sector has undergone a radical change as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Brick and mortar stores have chosen digital platforms and accelerated the incorporation of multichannel strategies due to the early beginning of the coronavirus, which has concerned them and caused them to do so to ensure increased deliveries. Due to convenient options like simple free deliveries, returns, and cash-on-delivery payment, among others, people become more at ease when shopping online. As a result, the market for intelligent lockers quickly increased across all countries due to the pandemic’s impact on e-commerce and the exponential expansion of online shopping.



Market Growth Factors



Parcel Lockers Are Receiving More E-Commerce Deliveries



The demands for online shopping are rising due to trends that are expanding at an exponential rate. Many businesses have noticed an increase in delivery volumes over time. Given the rise in business-to-customer parcel deliveries, the number of parcel stores or parcel locker outlets significantly expanded. The number of packages sent has significantly increased in the industries of food and drink, personal services, apparel and shoes, and consumer electronics.



Building Automation And Rapid Urbanization Are Global Trends



E-commerce and digital platforms are now replacing traditional brick-and-mortar retail locations as the primary means of product delivery.



Market Restraining Factors



There Is A High Probability Of Technological Problems



Electronic devices are present in every industrial, commercial, and residential context. Additionally, this equipment is dependent on stable voltage input and increasingly complex analog and digital circuitry. These patterns emphasize the requirement for efficient straight-line emissions filters that are adaptable to various electrical configurations. However, there is no inverse relationship between the number of primary windings and the voltage that arises across the inductor or all of its windings.



Component Outlook



On the basis of components, the Intelligent Parcel Locker Market is segmented into hardware and Software. The software segment witnessed a significant revenue share in the intelligent parcel locker market in 2021. It is due to the increased requirement to track the delivery and pickup of packages in real-time. Software that powers intelligent parcel lockers provides recipients with a quick parcel pickup option and enables operators to control the workflow with end-to-end visibility.



Application Outlook



Based on the Application, the Intelligent Parcel Locker Market is divided into Indoor and Outdoor. The indoor segment procured the largest revenue share in the intelligent parcel locker market in 2021. It is because intelligent locker implementation indoors is more common. After all, an outdoor model costs three times as much as an indoor model.



End-User Outlook



By End-user, the Intelligent Parcel Locker Market is classified into Residential and Non-Residential. The residential segment garnered the highest revenue share in the intelligent parcel locker market in 2021. It is because deliveries can be accepted at any time and are kept safe until residents get home. This increases facility security and lowers the possibility of parcel theft and loss. Realizing that their deliveries are secure and safe allows residents to relax.







Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the Intelligent Parcel Locker Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America region acquired the largest revenue share in the intelligent parcel locker market in 2021. Demand is driven due to the greater adoption of new technology. The expansion of e-commerce businesses using cutting-edge parcel management technologies is responsible for the growth.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include CKI Locker LLC (Cole Kepro International, LLC), Cleveron (Posti Group Corporation), Florence Corporation (Gibraltar Industries, Inc.), Hollman, Inc., KEBA Group AG, Luxer Corporation (Assa Abloy AB), Package Nexus, Parcel Port Solutions, Inc., Pitney Bowes, Inc., and Quadient.



Strategies deployed in Intelligent Parcel Market



Dec-2021: Package Nexus introduced a new era of Smart Lockers for Libraries. The new lockers deliver for both outdoor and indoor locations, authorizing entry no matter the service time of the process. Additionally, the smart locker systems can assure customers can access their goods without the requirement of a staff associate on-site.



Dec-2021: Cleveron came into a partnership with Migros, the Swiss retail establishment. Through this partnership, Cleveron’s parcel lockers are an expansion to the current Migros PickMup locker network, which allows consumers to order products online and delivered them to a parcel locker in a Migros supermarket throughout Switzerland. Additionally, Migros is one of the foremost players in the area and is known for its raised values and quality.



Sep-2021: Cleveron unveiled Cleveron 352, a complete set of product ings that caters to all the needs of the last mile enterprise. The new Cleveron 352 has a touchscreen, a payment solution opportunity, and a modular format, authorizing flexibility to select the right size per site. Additionally, Cleveron 352 is employed by S1&S2 software, permitting to add of different Cleveron products into one parcel management forum with only one-time integration.



Jun-2021: Pitney Bowes introduced ParcelPoint Smart Lockers, a new portfolio of robust, secured contactless locker solutions. The new smart locker is perfect for companies scheduling the secure reopening of college campuses, offices, and government agencies, these smart lockers provide associations with the belief that every asset and container moving across a location would be delivered securely and safely.



Jun-2021: Parcel Pending by Quadient came into a partnership with Ubiquia, a dominating developer of inventory and delivery managing software. Through this partnership, Ubiquia authorizes Quadient to show the range and deepness of smart locker solutions and the superior responsibility and visibility of Ubiquia’s SQBX tracking software.



Apr-2021: Quadient formed a partnership with Relais Colis, the main player in parcel delivery to the customer in France. Under this partnership, Quadient would accelerate the launch of its new Parcel Pending Lite automated lockers to medium-sized and large retail associates of the Relais Colis network in France.



Jun-2020: Quadient unveiled Parcel Locker Lite solution, packed and modular parcel lockers. The new solution is developed for the retail and parcel transportation markets, where the requirement for light, practical, and easy-to-install parcel lockers are increased. Additionally, The new Parcel Pending Lite solution strives at boosting the adoption of parcel locker solutions by consumers with smaller sizes and fewer volumes of packages.



Mar-2020: Parcel Port Solutions came into a partnership with Artitalia Group, a leading producer of custom retail displays & fixtures. With this partnership, the companies aimed to emphasize Addobox, a personalized smart locker solution that permits consumers to purchase online and pick up at stores. Additionally, by integrating Artitalia Group’s dominating manufacturing with Parcel Port’s tried-and-true software, the parcel locker of the destiny is here to satisfy all delivery requirements.



Nov-2019: Luxer One came into a partnership with Pitney Bowes, a global technology business that offers commerce solutions. Together, the companies aimed to develop an assured intelligent parcel management solution that is perfect for usage by bigger retailers, enterprises, higher education, and regional government agents in which high volumes of time-sensitive freight are received, tracked, and dispatched. Moreover, consumers can enjoy unprecedented levels of comfort, safety, and functionality, all via Pitney Bowes’ leading platform and Luxer One’s industry-dominating smart locker platform.



Oct-2019: Luxer One completed the acquisition of MailHaven, a developer of a smart mailbox that follows and shields packages for residential consumers. This acquisition enables Luxer One to extend the Luxer One solutions line-up consistently further.



Aug-2019: Cleveron introduced Cleveron 501, a one-of-a-kind grocery locker that allows grocery pick-up in just 20 seconds. The new Cleveron 501 is an effective delivery option for home delivery, producing grocery click and gather faster, cheaper, and more suitable for both grocers and customers. Moreover, Cleveron 501 allows grocers to deliver 24/7 suitable self-service outdoor pick-up exactly where consumers want.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Application



• Indoor



• Outdoor



By Component



• Hardware



• Software



By End User



• Residential



• Non-residential



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• CKI Locker LLC (Cole Kepro International, LLC)



• Cleveron (Posti Group Corporation)



• Florence Corporation (Gibraltar Industries, Inc.)



• Hollman, Inc.



• KEBA Group AG



• Luxer Corporation (Assa Abloy AB)



• Package Nexus



• Parcel Port Solutions, Inc.



• Pitney Bowes, Inc.



• Quadient



