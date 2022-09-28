Jeter to serve as BOK Financial Commercial Banking executive director

TULSA, Okla., Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- David Jeter has been named executive director for BOK Financial’s Commercial Banking line of business. The line of business, which generally serves owner-managed companies and nonprofits with $5 million to $50 million in revenue, is one of the company’s largest lines of business.



“BOK Financial has always been, and will continue to be, committed to banking privately held, owner-driven business,” said Mark Wade, current Commercial Banking executive director who will continue managing Jeter in his new role. “Our Commercial Banking line of business represents a significant growth opportunity across our entire eight-state footprint. With his extensive industry expertise and passion for strategic growth, David is a perfect fit to carry this torch.”

In 18 years with BOK Financial, Jeter has served in many roles. Most recently, he served as the chief strategy and operations officer for the commercial banking line of business where he was responsible for product development, credit underwriting and approval, technology deployment and charting the strategic vision for commercial banking.

Jeter earned a bachelor’s degree in agriculture economics from Oklahoma State and his MBA from University of Oklahoma. He has been honored as a Tulsa 40 Under 40 recipient and was previously awarded the Dan Harris Entrada Award.

He has served on numerous nonprofit boards in the community including the Tulsa Stadium Trust, Monte Cassino School Board, Charitable Trust and Finance Committee, VisitTulsa, Tulsa Regional Chamber, Tulsa Sports Commission, Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce and Bartlesville YMCA.

“Businesses of all sizes are facing challenges in the current market environment,” said Jeter. “Business owners need a banking partner that understands their business and their industry. They’ve been ignored by large banks but their banking needs are too sophisticated for smaller, community banks. Our ability to right-size our offerings create potential for meaningful relationships with these business owners.”

