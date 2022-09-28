WrkSpot Offers a Holistic Solution to Ensuring the Safety and Security of Hotel Workers

ARCADIA, Calif., Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An increasing number of states and municipalities are demanding that hotels and other hospitality businesses have rapid response solutions for emergencies. WrkSpot now incorporates rapid response capabilities as part of its hotel labor management and operations software suite in one easy-to-use app.

Growing security concerns and attacks on hospitality workers have prompted some states, including Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Washington, to adopt state-wide legislation for rapid response devices, commonly called "panic buttons," with varying specifications. Major cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles and Miami have implemented solutions.

Beyond these regulations, the best reason for their implementation is straightforward: Hotels want to keep employees safe, as demonstrated by the American Hotel and Lodging Association's 5-Star Promise, a 2018 commitment by the industry to enhance policies, training, and resources on hotel safety and security. More than 20,000 hotel properties have endorsed the initiative.

WrkSpot's rapid response solution merges the power of the full WrkSpot software with a simple panic button on a key fob-type device. In case of an emergency, the employee presses the single button, which triggers an alarm through the app. Once activated, the alarm immediately provides an alert and the employee's precise location. The alarm can also be triggered directly through the app, on any employee's phone or smartwatch.

"Many hotel workers are often alone for much of their work, which puts them in a vulnerable position," said Raja Epsilon, founder and CEO of WrkSpot. "Knowing they can get support quickly in emergencies makes a big difference in feeling safe and motivated."

Employees can also use the full WrkSpot app, for mobile devices, to send a more detailed alert. The employee can add the nature of the emergency — fire, medical, an armed intruder or other situations — and the app records the first 20 seconds of audio when the panic is triggered. That allows responders to have more complete information and be better prepared when they arrive at the scene.

The WrkSpot app also provides hotel managers with the capability to meet still-evolving aspects of the safety regulations, such as tracking overtime to prevent injuries from overwork, calculating square footage covered by room attendants, and documenting safety training and recordkeeping. Staying in compliance with those regulations can prevent significant fines, such as New Jersey's $5,000 for a first violation and $10,000 for subsequent violations.

"Managers tell us that their employees appreciate the peace of mind that comes with having a rapid response device at the ready," Epsilon said. "WrkSpot provides 360-degree coverage and ensures not only hotel staff are safe but also ensures hotel operators have peace of mind about their staff and the brand reputation of the hotel, by covering all aspects of panic compliance from an audit point of view."

The WrkSpot software suite simplifies workloads, eliminates service gaps, reduces costs, and improves hotel compliance. To learn more about WrkSpot, visit www.wrkspot.com.

About WrkSpot

WrkSpot, founded in 2017, is the developer of a revolutionary software suite for hotel portfolio management that integrates HRIS, operations management and communication in a single app. By managing and engaging staff, controlling costs and streamlining operations, and improving compliance and safety, WrkSpot allows hotel managers to avoid being bogged down by the unavoidable details of hotel operations.

