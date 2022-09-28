The Global Infrastructure as Code (IaC) Market size is expected to reach $2.8 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 21.9% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Infrastructure as Code Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Type, By Infrastructure Type, By Deployment Mode, By Organization Size, By Vertical, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06322085/?utm_source=GNW

Managing IT infrastructure used to be a very challenging task traditionally. The necessary hardware and software have to be manually managed and configured in order for the applications to function.



However, technologies have drastically changed in recent years. The manner in which businesses plan, create, and maintain their IT infrastructure has been transformed and improved by trends, like cloud computing. Infrastructure as code is one of the key elements of this approach. Using configuration files to administer the IT infrastructure is known as infrastructure as code or IaC.



Applying the same discipline of application code generation to infrastructure provisioning is known as practicing infrastructure as code. In the same manner that application code is kept in a source control system, like AWS CodeCommit, all configurations must be defined declaratively. The use of infrastructure as code should be supported by the orchestration, provisioning, and deployment of infrastructure.



AWS, in contrast, offers a DevOps-focused approach to building and maintaining infrastructure. AWS offers services that make it possible to build, deploy, and maintain infrastructure in a descriptive, programmatic, and declarative manner, similar to how software developers compose application code. These services offer accuracy, precision, and reliability. The AWS services serve as the foundation for many higher-level AWS DevOps ideas and practices and are essential to a DevOps approach.



IT infrastructure management used to be done manually. Servers would be physically installed and configured by individuals. They would deploy the program only after configuring the workstations to the precise settings needed by the OS and applications. Moreover, this manual procedure frequently produced a number of issues. Cost is the first significant issue.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The lockdowns led various manufacturing facilities and businesses to a significant haul. In addition, the infrastructure as code market was also majorly hampered due to the pandemic. Due to the closure of operational activities, several companies, including large enterprises and small & medium enterprises were closed. Due to this, the demand for infrastructure as code significantly reduced during the initial period of the pandemic. However, in the second half of 2020, several companies all over the world accelerated the adoption of infrastructure as code. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the IT and Telecom industry witnessed rapid growth. Due to this, the demand for infrastructure as code tools and services is expedited in the telecommunications industry.



Market Growth Factors



Introduction Of Modern And Complex Cloud Architecture To The Market



Consumer preferences and behavior are currently changing dramatically. To survive in the cutthroat market, businesses are giving priority to these preferences. The demand for cost-effective strategies to improve operational efficiencies of businesses is rising as a result of growing consumer expectations and increasing competition among industry leaders. Because manual processes are laborious, repetitive, and time-consuming, businesses that employ them to complete business-critical tasks sometimes encounter problems, such as inaccurate data interpretation.



Development Of Composable Infrastructure



The adoption of Infrastructure as code solutions is anticipated to be fueled by aspects including streamlined operations, resource scalability, and built-in data protection and recovery. Industries now do not fully understand the advantages of composable systems. This status is estimated to improve in the coming years as buyers become more aware of the advantages and benefits of composable solutions due to the top companies in the infrastructure as code ecosystem. The majority of infrastructure as code solutions are currently being used by large businesses.



Market Restraining Factors



Lack Of Technical Knowledge And Risk Of Human Error



Infrastructure as code, which offers a programmable resource model and standard programming model, has made it possible for the software to fully govern the lifetime of servers and cloud infrastructure. Some companies might be hesitant to implement the infrastructure as code as well as DevOps models due to the high level of technical proficiency they require, the required adjustments to culture and business practices, the dangers of migrating an existing solution, or the potential that their team is underqualified.



Component Outlook



Based on Component, the Infrastructure as Code (IaC) Market is bifurcated into Tools (Configuration Orchestration, Configuration Management, Infrastructure Provisioning, and Others) and Services. In 2021, the tools segment acquired the largest revenue share of the infrastructure as code. The rapidly rising growth of the segment is primarily owing to the increased convenience and better customer experience.



Type Outlook



On the basis of Type, the Infrastructure as Code (IaC) Market is categorized into Declarative and Imperative. In 2021, the imperative segment recorded a substantial revenue share of the infrastructure as code market. Imperative systems are frequently simpler at first. An imperative system is set up more like how a human brain works. With imperative systems, customers can keep considering configuration as a series of activities or phases, each of which advances them closer to the end result.



Infrastructure Outlook



By Infrastructure, the Infrastructure as Code (IaC) Market is bifurcated into Mutable and Immutable. In 2021, the mutable segment registered the highest revenue share of the infrastructure as code market. When referring to IaC, the term mutable describes an infrastructure that necessitates being updated and modified frequently in order to keep up with the shifting demands of the business.



Organization Size Outlook



On the basis of Organization Size, the Infrastructure as Code (IaC) Market is divided into Large Enterprises and SMEs. In 2021, the large enterprises segment acquired the biggest revenue share of the infrastructure as code market. Among large businesses, the trend of digitization has been steadily growing. Due to the presence of a large workforce, the expanding interconnection of bandwidth and mobility trends are particularly visible among large organizations.



Deployment Type Outlook



By Deployment Type, the Infrastructure as Code (IaC) Market is Segregated into On-premises and Cloud. In 2021, the cloud segment procured a substantial revenue share of the infrastructure as code market. A service provider gives businesses cloud IaC services in the form of virtual and enhanced servers, communications, storage, as well as managed application services over a worldwide network of data centers or cloud computing infrastructure.



Vertical Outlook



Based on Vertical, the Infrastructure as Code (IaC) Market is classified into BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail, and Others. In 2021, the IT & telecom segment registered a substantial revenue share of the infrastructure as code market. Network infrastructure as code employs the DevOps methodology to construct pre- as well as post-change testing and validation procedures in addition to standardized techniques for configuration changes.



Regional Outlook



Region-Wise, the Infrastructure as Code (IaC) Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, LAMEA, and Asia-Pacific. In 2021, North America held the maximum revenue share of the infrastructure as code market. Due to the region’s growing adoption of critical infrastructure solutions by end users, North America is focusing on growing its critical infrastructure market. The infrastructure as code market in the US is large. It has a substantial supply base, which contributes to the growing market of the nation.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Google LLC, Dell Technologies, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Broadcom, Inc., ServiceNow, Inc., and Alibaba Group Holding Limited.



Strategies Deployed in Infrastructure as Code (IaC) Market



Jul-2022: IBM acquired Databand, a data observability software vendor. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to offer the most comprehensive range of observability capabilities to IT within data, applications, and machine learning. This acquisition would seamlessly provide the technology they require in order to deliver reliable data and AI at scale.



Apr-2022: Amazon took over GlowRoad, an Indian social commerce startup. Through this acquisition, Amazon aimed to expand its entrepreneurship across millions of creators, students, homemakers, and small sellers throughout the entire country. Moreover, this acquisition would bring more efficiency along with cost optimization to customers.



Dec-2021: Oracle Corporation acquired Cerner Corporation, an American supplier of health information technology services, devices, and hardware. This acquisition aimed to assist Oracle to scale up its cloud business in the hospital and health system market.



Jul-2021: Microsoft completed its acquisition of RiskIQ, a cybersecurity services provider. Under this acquisition, Microsoft aimed to integrate RiskIQ’s services and solutions into its cloud-native security products portfolio.



Jun-2021: IBM took over Turbonomic, an Application Resource Management (ARM) and Network Performance Management (NPM) software provider. This acquisition aimed to enable IBM to become the only company providing a one-stop shop of AI-powered automation capabilities, all built on Red Hat OpenShift to run anywhere.



May-2021: Google Cloud launched Vertex AI, the latest managed machine learning platform. Vertex AI is designed to make it easier for developers to deploy and maintain their AI models. This latest product allows better deployments for a new generation of AI that would empower data scientists and engineers to do fulfilling and creative work. Ultimately, the goal with Vertex is to reduce the time to ROI for these enterprises, to make sure that they cannot just build a model but get real value from the models they’re building.



Dec-2020: IBM took over Instana, a leader in observability and application performance monitoring. With this acquisition, the company aimed to strengthen its Watson AIOps portfolio to bring the best-in-class, AI-powered automation capabilities to handle the complexity of advanced applications.



Jun-2020: Microsoft acquired CyberX, a security startup. This acquisition aimed to complement the capabilities of the existing Azure IoT security and extend to prevailing devices.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Component



• Tools



o Configuration Orchestration



o Configuration Management



o Infrastructure Provisioning



o Others



• Services



By Type



• Declarative



• Imperative



By Infrastructure Type



• Mutable



• Immutable



By Deployment Mode



• On-premise



• Cloud



By Organization Size



• Large Enterprises



• Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)



By Vertical



• BFSI



• IT & Telecom



• Healthcare



• Government



• Retail



• Manufacturing



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• IBM Corporation



• Microsoft Corporation



• Amazon Web Services, Inc.



• Oracle Corporation



• Google LLC



• Dell Technologies, Inc.



• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company



• Broadcom, Inc.



• ServiceNow, Inc.



• Alibaba Group Holding Limited



