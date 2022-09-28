The Global Industrial Hearables Market size is expected to reach $2.5 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 38.5% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Hearables Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Technology, By End User, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06322080/?utm_source=GNW

The phrase "hearable," a neologism that combines the words "wearable" and "headphone," refers to devices that integrate key wearable technology features with the fundamentals of audio-based information services, traditional musical reproduction, and wireless connectivity.



Often, hearables are mentioned as a subcategory of wearables. Additionally, they are sometimes referred to as "smart advisors" or "smart headphones." The news agency Reuters listed voice-driven virtual assistants in its "Journalism media and technology predictions 2015" report as a major area of innovation. This includes apps such as Siri, Amazon Echo, or Me-OS on Vinci headphones that recognize voices. In 2006, Valencell published the first definition of a wearable ear-worn audiovisual platform for cloud-based communications, entertainment, guiding, and health monitoring. The development of hearables is now making strides toward feature unification, size reduction, and application coverage.



These miniature in-ear buds are primarily intended for mobile communication, real-time information services, activity tracking, and different monitoring applications concentrating on the wearer’s health conditions and physical performance. They can be controlled by touch, movement, thought, voice, or any combination of the aforementioned control mechanisms. Most "Hearables" that have been observed to date are Bluetooth gadgets that employ phones or computers as their main computing devices. The dual-core CPU, local storage, Wi-Fi, and 3G connectivity of the Vinci smart headphones, which were introduced in 2016, enable customers to use them without a phone.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 pandemic dealt a serious hit to the manufacturing sector. Lockdowns caused a large number of production facilities to go out of business in many different nations, which had an immediate impact on Industrial wearable sales. Sales prospects in the market were further dimmed by stagnant production and manufacturing procedures. The COVID-19 pandemic is currently sweeping the globe and leaving a path of destruction in its wake. Sales of consumer electronics and the future of the sector have been greatly impacted by this. The pandemic would have a huge negative psychological and economic impact on consumer attitudes.



Market Growth Factors



The popularity of online shopping among consumers is growing



During the coming years, the online sales channel will expand rapidly. E-commerce websites have been attracting consumers to buy these products because of their usability, durability, comfort, connectivity, quick price comparison, competitive pricing, and time-saving earphones and headphone range. Increasing disposable income increased Internet accessibility, and the growing popularity of smartphones has led to an increase in online shopping across the globe. The development of the internet and the possibility to shop online has drastically changed how consumers make decisions. When it comes to the goods they wish to buy, consumers today are more knowledgeable than ever and avid researchers.



The demand for ease and convenience among consumers is on the rise



Customers who are tech-savvy are rapidly adopting portable headphones with innovative features like noise-canceling headphones and echo reduction. Growing comfort, availability, and high-fidelity audio made possible by wireless technology are among the factors that have led to increased use. The integration of Bluetooth, NFC, and IR networking in wireless earbuds is anticipated to significantly impact market revenues. The advantages of enhanced smart device communication, accessibility, and a greater connectivity range would encourage the usage of Bluetooth in wireless technology. A sizeable market share was achieved by the earphone product category. Because earbud earphones offer better convenience, superior audio quality, and genuine wireless functionality, the market for Bluetooth headphones has seen a tremendous expansion.



Market Restraining Factor



Costly and limited battery life of the industrial hearable



The high price of professional hearables is one of the factors limiting the growth of the hearables market. Although there is great demand for hearables in many industries, it is being constrained by the fact that they are quite expensive and comprise several sophisticated technologies. The fact that hearables require a lot more gear, such as batteries and an antenna or receiver, means that their production costs will be significantly higher. It raises the total cost of the hearables, making them prohibitively expensive for several consumers.



Type Outlook



On the basis of Type, the Industrial Hearables Market is divided into In Ear and Over Ear. The in ear segment witnessed a significant revenue share in the industrial hearable market in 2021. It is because they are now the most lightweight and widely used type of headset. Due to its simplicity of usage for those who aren’t home, semi-pro, or professional studio artists or engineers, this model of headphones is one of the fastest growing in the market.



Technology Outlook



Based on the Technology, the Industrial Hearables Market is segmented into DECT, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Others. The Bluetooth segment procured the largest revenue share in the industrial hearable market in 2021. Bluetooth headphones connect to someone’s phone using a specific kind of wireless network. Bluetooth headsets utilize technology created particularly to do away with the need for the unattractive and awkward wires that were traditionally required to link a headset to a telephone, allowing users to speak and listen through an earpiece while keeping their hands free.



End User Outlook



On the basis of End User, Industrial Hearables Market is classified into Construction, Mining, Manufacturing, and Others. The construction segment witnessed a substantial revenue share in the industrial hearable market in 2021. For construction workers who are not wearing the required hearing protection for road workers, the degree of noise exposure might cause hearing impairment or loss. Additionally, the bulk of workers in the road construction sector must constantly converse with one another to prevent accidents. Employees can safeguard their hearing while having natural face-to-face conversations with other employees in the workspace without shouting and communicating effectively on two-way radios or Bluetooth-enabled devices.



Application Outlook



By Application, the Industrial Hearables Market is bifurcated into Industrial wireless audio/voice applications and Industrial voice cancellation application. The industrial wireless audio/voice segment garnered the highest revenue share in the industrial hearable market in 2021. The ability to quickly establish wireless networks and transfer data to remote locations eliminates the need for costly cable infrastructures, which is a significant advantage. Wireless technologies also provide a real-time connection for applications like SCADA and RTU connectivity, high bandwidth for video transmission utilized for remote security, and a cheaper total cost of ownership, in addition to location flexibility.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the Industrial Hearables Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Europe segment procured a promising revenue share in the industrial hearable market in 2021. due to the expansion of the manufacturing and construction sectors, where industrial hearables are crucial for communications and noise cancellation. Due to government initiatives to minimize hearing damage caused by noise pollution in the industrial region, Europe, which was the second-largest revenue generator, is anticipated to have a considerable increase throughout the projected period.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include EERS Global Technologies Inc., Sonetics Corporation, Fujikon Industrial Co., Ltd., Pro Tech Technologies, Inc., QuietOn Ltd., Setcom Corporation, Sensear Pty Ltd., Silentium Ltd. and Eartex Ltd. (EAVE).



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Type



• Over Ear



• In Ear



By Technology



• Bluetooth



• DECT



• Wi-Fi



• Others



By End User



• Manufacturing



• Construction



• Mining



• Others



By Application



• Industrial Wireless Audio/Voice



• Industrial Voice Cancellation



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• EERS Global Technologies Inc.



• Sonetics Corporation



• Fujikon Industrial Co., Ltd.



• Pro Tech Technologies, Inc.



• QuietOn Ltd.



• Setcom Corporation



• Sensear Pty Ltd.



• Silentium Ltd.



• Eartex Ltd. (EAVE)



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

