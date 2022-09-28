IRONSCALES Named Expert Insights Fall 2022 “Best-Of” Winner in Multiple Categories

ATLANTA, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IRONSCALES has been awarded Fall 2022 Expert Insights “Best-Of” awards in the categories of Phishing Simulation, Email Security, Phishing Protection, and Security Awareness Training solutions. IRONSCALES is an Atlanta-based technology provider specializing in email security and security awareness training that provides businesses with a complete solution for enterprise email security.



Expert Insights’ Best-Of Awards recognize exceptional cybersecurity providers across multiple categories including cloud software, security, and storage, highlighting up to notable 11 vendors in each category.

Their Best-Of award winners are carefully chosen by its inhouse team of editors, based on extensive research into each solution’s merits for its performance and functionality, customer reviews and how they compare to other vendors in the market.

All recipients of these awards were specifically selected for their outstanding features, strong capabilities, and positive user experiences. Expert Insights also takes into consideration pricing, target markets and the deployment process when selecting the top vendors.

You can view the full list of Expert Insights award winners here.

IRONSCALES earned its award thanks to the cloud-native, API-based email security platform is continuously learning, detecting and remediating advanced threats at the mailbox level, before and after email delivery.

Eyal Benishti, CEO of IRONSCALES, stated, "We are honored to be recognized once again by Expert Insights. It is a testament to our focus on delivering a powerful yet simple email security solution that is leading and reshaping the ICES category. We will push for continuous innovation to provide the highest level of threat detection and classification to our customers."

About Expert Insights

Expert Insights is an online publication with editorial and technical teams based in both the UK and US focusing on cloud-based business technologies. They showcase research on hundreds of B2B cybersecurity solutions, with in depth editorial buyers’ guides, blog articles, industry analyses, interviews and technical product reviews written by industry experts.

Over 80,000 business owners, IT admins and users visit Expert Insights each month to help make the right buying decisions with confidence.

About IRONSCALES

IRONSCALES is a leading email security company focused on fighting back against today’s modern phishing attacks. Our self-learning, AI-driven platform continuously detects and remediates advanced threats like Business Email Compromise (BEC), credential harvesting, Account Takeover (ATO) and more. We believe our powerfully simple email security solution is fast to deploy, easy to manage and keeps our customers safe. Founded in Tel Aviv, Israel in 2014 by alumni of the Israel Defense Force’s elite Intelligence Technology unit, IRONSCALES is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. We are proud to support thousands of customers globally with our award-winning, analyst-recognized platform. Visit www.ironscales.com and connect with us on LinkedIn to learn more.