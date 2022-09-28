The countdown begins: Porsche Rennsport Reunion 7 tickets now on sale

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca will host the world’s largest fan gathering in September 2023

Atlanta, Georgia, UNITED STATES

Atlanta, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ticket sales for Porsche Rennsport Reunion 7 have gone live as the countdown begins for the world’s biggest Porsche gathering. The seventh celebration of Porsche motorsport past, present and future will be held September 28 through October 1, 2023, for the fourth time at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, California. Hosted by Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA), the four-day event will celebrate cars from the past and the present day as well as giving a glimpse into the future, both on the track and on the road.

At Rennsport Reunion 7, fans of all ages will not only get to experience exciting racing action with the fastest, most exhilarating and most successful racing machines from the past joining contemporary Porsche race cars on track. At the same time the event will gather some of the rarest Porsche vehicles ever made, it will mark new vehicle reveals, it’ll feature Esports, fan zones and allow opportunities to meet and interact with drivers. Rennsport Reunion 7 aims to be the most action packed and comprehensive Porsche fan gathering yet.

Tickets are available for pre-event purchase starting at 11 a.m. EDT/8 a.m. PDT on Tix.com through WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

When it was last held in 2018, Rennsport Reunion drew over 80,000 guests to the famous race course on the Monterey Peninsula.

Conceived by racing great Brian Redman and PCNA’s longstanding press spokesperson Bob Carlson in 2001, Rennsport was created to celebrate the racing heritage of Porsche. They envisioned an event at which drivers and enthusiasts could gather to celebrate racing and pay tribute to the people and cars that have helped build the Porsche legacy. Since its inaugural event at Lime Rock Park in Connecticut over 20 years ago, Rennsport has been held every few years and continuously grown in appeal.

