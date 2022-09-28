TRANSDEV PLEDGES TO HIRE REFUGEES THROUGH PARTNERSHIP WITH TENT

Chicago, IL, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transdev recently announced a commitment with Tent Partnership for Refugees (Tent) – an organization whose mission is to mobilize the global business community to improve the lives and livelihoods of more than 36 million refugees who have been forcibly displaced from their home countries. The initiative is part of Transdev’s workforce development strategy and aligned with its purpose of serving the common good.

Transdev is among some of the U.S.’s largest employers and best-known brands who, collectively, have made commitments to hire and train tens of thousands of refugees in the United States over the next three years, supporting refugees’ economic and social integration across the country. The United States is currently welcoming refugees from Afghanistan, Ukraine and other crises-stricken countries.

“We’re excited to bring new talent and people into the Transit industry, while helping improve the lives of refugees from around the world,” stated Mark Salisbury, Transdev’s Chief Human Resources Officer. “Transdev is excited to be one of 260 companies to partner with Tent and pledge to hire refugees so they can economically integrate in the U.S. It’s just one more way Transdev is helping serve the common good.”

“The American business community is showing incredible leadership, and I am so proud of the companies, including Transdev standing up for refugees today,” said Hamdi Ulukaya, CEO of Chobani and founder of Tent. “These companies will benefit from welcoming these hard-working, loyal, and resilient individuals – but my hope is that this is only the beginning. As refugee crises start to fade from the headlines, I hope that companies will recognize that hiring refugees is not only the right thing to do, but also the smart thing to do.”

About Transdev:

Transdev is the largest private-sector provider of multiple modes of public transportation in the United States, including operations of bus, rail, streetcar, paratransit, autonomous vehicle, and shuttle services. Cities, counties, airports, companies and universities across the world contract with Transdev to operate their transportation systems. Our goal is to help clients provide mobility solutions that are available to all riders and are appealing, convenient, integrated networks that people actively choose to ride. Our purpose is to empower the freedom to move with safe, reliable and innovative solutions that serve the common good. In cities across the U.S., we’re helping our clients move toward integrating public transit into the city’s lifeblood, circulating and connecting people to the places they care about. We are a global company operating in 18 countries on six continents. Our U.S. headquarters is based near Chicago, Illinois. www.transdevna.com

About the Tent Partnership for Refugees

With more and more refugees displaced for longer periods of time, businesses have a critical role to play in helping refugees integrate economically in their new host communities. The Tent Partnership for Refugees mobilizes the global business community to improve the lives and livelihoods of more than 36 million refugees who have been forcibly displaced from their home countries. Founded by Chobani’s founder and CEO Hamdi Ulukaya in 2016, we are a network of over 260 major companies committed to including refugees. Tent believes that companies can most sustainably support refugees by leveraging their core business operations – by engaging refugees as potential employees, entrepreneurs and consumers. The full list of Tent members can be found here. Find out more at www.tent.org.