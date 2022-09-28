The Global HVAC Controls Market size is expected to reach $28.9 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 9.2% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global HVAC Controls Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Component, By Implementation Type, By System, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06322060/?utm_source=GNW

HVAC is the acronym for Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning. This refers to the application of a variety of technologies to regulate the temperature, humidity, and air quality in a closed space.



Its objective is to offer suitable indoor air quality and thermal comfort. This field is a mechanical engineering subfield of HVAC system design and is founded on the laws of thermodynamics, fluid mechanics, and heat transport. A control system is necessary for HVAC equipment to manage the functioning of a heating and/or cooling system. The control system determines what action has to be taken. In smart houses, HVAC controls are utilized to regulate air temperature, humidity, and fresh air intake.



It keeps every room at a pleasant temperature and with enhanced airflow. A smart house allows for the monitoring of system performance and remote or local response to system-generated alarms. Whether used for a relatively simple household application or possibly a highly complex large-scale application, the definition of HVAC control systems can vary. In the HVAC control systems, the direct digital control program code for central controllers and the majority of terminal unit controllers can be changed for the intended usage.



Timetables, set points, controllers, logic, timers, trend logs, and alarms are among the features of the application. The unit controllers typically have analog and digital outputs for controlling the transport medium (hot/cold water and/or steam) as well as analog and digital inputs for measuring the variable (temperature, humidity, or pressure). Analog inputs often consist of a voltage or current measurement from a variable (temperature, humidity, velocity, or pressure) sensor device, while digital inputs are typically (dry) contacts from a control device.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The lockdowns brought a serious supply-demand gap in the market. After taking note of COVID passing through air droplets, the demand for changing or installing improved HVAC systems increased. But the labor shortage caused by the COVID-19 lockdowns made the supply weak. The impending supply was also staggered by the loss of trade, as imports were delayed. The HVAC systems necessarily come under the machinery and automation category. Worldwide records have shown the poor performance of this industry. Therefore, the HVAC Control systems market suffered poorly due to the pandemic.



Market Growth Factors



Increasing Demand For Automated HVAC Systems In Offices And Homes



Building automation is one of the smart building technologies that is being adopted more frequently because it automates processes, minimizes human interaction, increases HVAC system efficiency, eliminates energy waste, and lowers costs. Organizations have started opening their doors again following COVID-19. Typically, offices are spacious enough to hold a sizable workforce. Due to the high energy consumption of traditional HVAC systems and lighting in offices, as well as the systems’ continuous operation, there are considerable operational costs.



Rising Government Approvals For The Implementation Of HVAC Systems In Green Building Initiatives



The advent of strict government rules to battle rising pollution levels is motivating a variety of businesses and industries to install HVAC controls in their working spaces in order to save utility costs, which is boosting the industry’s expansion. Due to the adoption of numerous government initiatives aimed at creating a clean, green, and sustainable environment, it is projected that the HVAC controls business would experience tremendous growth.



Market Restraining Factors



Difficulties In Deploying HVAC Systems And The Associated High Cost



For home purchasers, purchasing a new HVAC system is a significant financial decision because the cost of the system increases over time. Modernizing control systems and creating cutting-edge HVAC control systems demand significant investments. Small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) find it challenging to enter the HVAC controls industry as a result. For optimal operation and to prevent failure, HVAC systems need to be fine-tuned during installation and have parts made to order.



Component Outlook



On the basis of component, the HVAC control market is bifurcated into sensors, and controllers & controlled equipment. The sensors segment acquired a significant revenue share in the HVAC controls market in 2021. In an HVAC management system, temperature and humidity sensors are the most often used sensors among all the others. The market for smart sensors used in HVAC control systems has accelerated due to the IoT and AI devices’ rapid technological development.



System Outlook



Based on system, the HVAC control market is categorized into temperature control system, ventilation control system, humidity control system, and integrated control system. The ventilation control system procured a substantial revenue share in the HVAC Controls market in 2021. The process of exchanging or replacing air in any place to provide excellent indoor air quality comprises regulating temperature, replenishing oxygen, and removing moisture, smells, smoke, heat, dust, airborne bacteria, carbon dioxide, and other gases.



Implementation Outlook



On the basis of implementation, the HVAC control market is classified into new construction and retrofit. The new construction segment procured the maximum revenue share in the HVAC controls market in 2021. The market for new buildings is expanding due to emerging nations’ rapid urbanization, economic expansion, and high disposable income. The need for smart technology rises as a result of investments made in infrastructure development by governments of various nations.







Application Outlook



Based on application, the HVAC controls market is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial. The industrial segment witnessed a significant revenue share in the HVAC controls market in 2021. Industries use more energy as compared to many other structures. HVAC systems maintain precise temperatures and humidity levels in accordance with the needs of the manufacturing zone to deliver efficient temperatures.



Regional Outlook



On the basis of region, the HVAC controls market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia Pacific region emerged as the leading region in the HVAC controls market with the largest share in 2021. The adoption of HVAC controls is aided by the region’s emerging nations’ expanding populations and environmental consciousness. The adoption of HVAC controls in the area is also being aided by the development in the use of green buildings and government measures to regulate energy-efficient practices throughout the business sector.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Acquisitions. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Siemens AG and Honeywell International, Inc. are the forerunners in the HVAC Controls Market. Companies such as Johnson Controls International PLC, Carrier Global Corporation, Emerson Electric Co. are some of the key innovators in HVAC Controls Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Honeywell International, Inc., LG Electronics, Inc. (LG Corporation), Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Emerson Electric Co., Johnson Controls International PLC, Trane Technologies PLC, Daikin Industries, Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Carrier Global Corporation.



Recent Strategies Deployed in HVAC Controls Market



Partnership, Collaboration and Agreement:



Sep-2021: Johnson Controls formed a partnership with Atos, a global leader in digital transformation. This partnership focused on bringing together complementary decarbonization solutions and open technology platforms. This would further help their customers and drive down carbon emissions while creating environments for healthy people, healthy places, and a healthy planet.



Jul-2021: Honeywell formed a partnership with Nexii Building Solutions. This partnership aimed at the development of buildings with a reduced environmental impact. Additionally, this partnership also aimed at helping customers address environmental challenges and meet sustainability goals by reducing aspects of buildings’ environmental impacts from construction to day-to-day operations.



May-2021: Daikin Applied Americas teamed up with 75F, a wireless cloud-based technology company. This collaboration aimed at deploying a new generation of wireless controls and sensing technology with preconfigured profiles and sequences specific to Daikin Applied HVAC equipment. Furthermore, this would support even more building applications and connect equipment from other manufacturers.



Product Launch and Product Expansion:



May-2022: Daikin Applied launched SiteLine Building Controls, a portfolio of cloud-based technologies. This product is focused on the monitoring and management of individual pieces of HVAC equipment and integrated building systems. Additionally, the launch has also made provisions for customers to access the technical resource center and controls engineers for ongoing support.



Apr-2022: Carrier introduced TruVu zone HVAC controllers to the i-Vu building automation system. These controllers are available in three versions, VAV Zone, VVT Zone, and VVT Bypass, and provide zone-level temperature, humidity, and air quality control. TruVu zone controls are also flexible enough to work with third-party HVAC equipment.



Feb-2022: LG Electronics released AI Dual Inverter air conditioners. The air conditioner range employs multiple in-built sensors and offers a superior varied speed dual rotary compressor technology. LG’s 2022 range of air conditioners have been developed keeping energy efficiency, performance, and hygiene in check.



Oct-2021: Trane released Sintesis eXcellent GVAF chillers. This new chiller range would create an efficient cooling infrastructure driven by intelligent chiller plant controls to keep the data centers running.



Feb-2021: Daikin unveiled the Air-cooled chiller range (TZ series) and Water-cooled chiller range (VZ series). These chiller ranges are inverter driven and employ the use of refrigerant R-1234ze(E). The TZ series is available from 130 kW up to 830 kW cooling capacity, whereas, VZ series is available from 340 kW up to 1600 kW cooling capacity. The new range of screw compressor chillers would be equipped with a Daikin design inverter-driven single screw compressor with Variable Volume Ratio (VVR) technology.



Nov-2020: Honeywell launched Electronic Air Cleaners (EACs) with UV Systems and a new line of indoor air quality (IAQ) sensors. This launch extended the company’s Healthy Buildings Air Quality offering and focused on improving and measuring commercial building indoor air quality.



Aug-2020: Trane Technologies unveiled Sintesis Balance CMAF, a fully electric single unit to heat and cool buildings. This product aimed at eliminating the need for separate boiler and chiller systems to accommodate changing climates and seasons, as well as to make better use of floor space. This innovation would also contribute to Trane Technologies’ Gigaton Challenge, a goal to reduce customers’ greenhouse gas emissions.



Jul-2020: Johnson Controls unveiled OpenBlue, a platform infused with a suite of solutions and services with award-winning artificial intelligence (AI), combining data from both inside and outside of buildings. This launch would be in line with the way people think about buildings, evolving from inflexible assets to dynamic resources.



Acquisition, Joint Venture and Merger:



Apr-2022: Johnson Controls acquired Security Enhancement Systems, a provider of mobile-based, keyless access control solutions. This acquisition focused on securing and streamlining access to remote sites and critical infrastructure by service providers. They also ensured their customers to be benefitted from this single source for security solutions.



Jan-2022: Johnson Controls took over FogHorn, the leading developer of Edge AI software. This acquisition aimed at integrating Edge AI using the Internet of Things to strengthen the company’s OpenBlue solution portfolio. Additionally, this acquisition would accelerate the pace towards their vision of smart, autonomous buildings that continuously learn, adapt, and automatically respond to the needs of the environment and people.



Oct-2021: Daikin Applied took over Dynamic Controls, a St. Louis-based building systems integrator. This acquisition aimed at linking HVAC technologies with other building systems with the aid of Dynamic Controls’ integration expertise. This would include linking HVAC technologies with security, life safety, and energy management and thus, support the facility management, engineering, and construction communities.



Sep-2021: Carrier acquired Toshiba Corporation’s ownership stake in Toshiba Carrier Corporation (TCC). Through this acquisition, Carrier aimed at benefitting from growing electrification and sustainability trends with the aid of Toshiba’s differentiated technology, strong channel, and global design and manufacturing footprint.



Aug-2021: Johnson Controls took over the acquisition of Fisher Group, leading HVAC installation and service providers in the UK. Through this acquisition, the company aimed at increasing the HVAC portfolio by drawing on Fisher Group’s expertise in the design and installation of air conditioning for commercial and industrial markets. Additionally, this move expanded Johnson Controls’ pool of expert employees in the HVAC industry by taking advantage of Fisher Group’s strong account relationships across the petrochemical, healthcare, education, facilities management, and commercial sectors.



Aug-2021: Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation took over Smarter Grid Solutions (SGS), a leading provider of distributed energy resources (DER) management software. This acquisition aimed at providing grid control products to help customers respond to changes and get the best performance from their electric grids.



Jun-2021: Carrier took over Guangdong Giwee Group (Giwee Group) and its subsidiaries including Guangdong Chigo Heating & Ventilation Equipment by acquiring its controlling stakes. This acquisition aimed at expanding Carrier’s access to the rapidly growing variable refrigerant flow (VRF) and light commercial market.



May-2021: Johnson Controls International acquired Silent-Aire, a world leader in the design, engineering, manufacturing, and servicing of Modular Data Centers. This acquisition aimed at broadening the company’s portfolio of sustainable and reliable data center solutions. This simultaneously focused on fostering a well-established entrepreneurial spirit and customer-centric culture that will fuel growth in this end market globally.



Jan-2021: Schneider Electric acquired DC Systems, a leader in providing solutions to assist manufacturers and distributors. This acquisition focused on the consolidation of Schneider Electric’s portfolio and on advancing innovations in electrical distribution. This move also offered increased simplicity and resiliency for relevant applications such as building microgrids in unreliable public grid environments or long-distance applications such as public lighting to their customers.



Nov-2020: Emerson purchased 7AC Technologies, a technology start-up enabling energy savings and sustainable air conditioning. This acquisition focused on expanding Emerson’s legacy in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning capabilities. In addition, the acquisition aimed at providing commercial and residential customers with best-in-class solutions that protect human comfort and advance energy efficiency.



Oct-2020: Emerson completed the acquisition of Progea Group, an industry-leading provider of industrial internet of things (IIoT), plant analytics, human-machine interface (HMI), and supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) technologies. The acquisition aimed at strengthening Emerson’s ability to provide an integrated package of control, visualization, and IoT to its customers. This would improve overall equipment efficiency and accelerate the digital transformation journey of their customers.



Apr-2020: Mitsubishi Electric Europe, took over AQS PRODUKTER AB, a comfort, process, and IT cooling and heat pump distributor in Sweden. This move expanded Mitsubishi Electric Europe B.V.’s grasp on the Swedish market and also complement its existing portfolio. It also enabled them to cater better to the high market demand for innovative and energy-saving chillers.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Application



• Commercial



• Industrial



• Residential



By Component



• Controllers & Controlled Equipment



• Sensors



By Implementation Type



• New Construction



• Retrofit



By System



• Temperature Control System



• Ventilation Control System



• Humidity Control System



• Integrated Control System



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Honeywell International, Inc.



• LG Electronics, Inc. (LG Corporation)



• Siemens AG



• Schneider Electric SE



• Emerson Electric Co.



• Johnson Controls International PLC



• Trane Technologies PLC



• Daikin Industries, Ltd.



• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation



• Carrier Global Corporation



