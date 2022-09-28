The Global Hemp Clothing Market size is expected to reach $10.1 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 26.0% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hemp Clothing Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By End User, By Type, By Distribution Channel, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06322055/?utm_source=GNW

Amazing characteristics of this fiber include exceptional dyeability, UV light blocking, mildew resistance, and inherent antibacterial properties.



It effectively transfers heat as well. Some of the industries that use it include paper, building, biodegradable plastic, chemical cleanups, healthy food, and fuel. Hemp fiber is used to reinforce door panels by automakers like BMW in order to improve safety norms. Compared to other fabrics, hemp cloth uses less water, pesticides, chemical fertilizers, and herbicides.



It is more successful at extracting carbon dioxide from the environment than many other crops, which results in a smaller carbon footprint. Hemp can absorb 10 to 15 tonnes of CO2 per acre throughout the growing season, which is equivalent to one person’s usual annual CO2 emission. On the list of sustainable textiles and fibers, hemp is listed alongside jute, flax (linen), organic cotton, and bamboo.



Hemp fiber from the stem and seed can be used to make insulation and animal bedding, respectively. The earth benefits from hemp as well. The production of maize from a field will be higher if hemp was initially grown there. It’s also a good idea to plant wheat and barley once the hemp crop has been harvested. Due to the potential benefits to the environment, several producers are working to have hemp and cannabis grown according to organic standards.



It has been widely publicized how much the fashion business contributes to the pollution and destruction of the rivers, oceans, and atmosphere. Every second, an estimated truckload of discarded clothing is burned or dumped. Although there are many residents who are concerned, the current sustainable fashion solutions are expensive and time-consuming. As consumer attitudes toward the environment & ecology have evolved, there is a greater need for eco-friendly clothes.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The market for hemp clothing was significantly impacted by the recent coronavirus outbreak. The supply chains were significantly impacted by the numerous limitations and lockdowns the government imposed to combat the disease. In addition, the reduced staff resulted in a suspension of industrial activity, which had a significant negative financial impact on the market. On the other side, there will be exciting chances for online sales of hemp clothes throughout the time after COVID-19. Additionally, the market is projected to resume growth and demand as COVID instances drop, which is thought to have a favorable impact on the industry.



Market Growth Factors



Low Cost Of Hemp Fabric



The fact that hemp is a rapidly renewable resource and doesn’t require the use of artificial fertilizers or pesticides has a positive impact on the environment. Hemp can be renewed two to three times per year and generates more fiber per acre than trees. Additionally, nothing is wasted during the production of hemp because the stalks are used to generate fiber and the seeds are used to make dietary supplements and oil. Industrial hemp plants are better at absorbing carbon dioxide than forests. These elements will accelerate the market for hemp garments even more.



Rising Demand For Natural Fabrics



Nowadays, it’s fairly frequent to hear the word "organic." Including organic items in the everyday routine has several benefits. Today’s market offers a variety of organic goods, including anything from organic food to organic clothing. The organic agriculture movement, which emphasizes cultivation and processing without the use of synthetic or chemical pesticides or genetically modified or radioactive plants, includes organic products as a component. This ensures that the environment is not damaged too much.



Market Restraining Factors



Availability Of Various Substitutes Of Hemp Fabric



Various alternatives to hemp fabrics are available in the market such as linen, tencel and cotton. Overall, linen upholstery fabric is quite simple to maintain. In actuality, buyers can easily wash & dry slipcovers in their own homes. Depending on the buyer’s option, linen fabric can also be washed by hand or by the dry cleaners. One of the few textiles that doesn’t wrinkle or crease readily is tencel, and any creases that do develop in the fabric as a result of being scrunched up for an extended period of time can be removed with ease.



Type Outlook



Based on type, the hemp clothing market is divided into shirts, pants, t-shirts, activewear, coats and jackets, dress, and others. In 2021, the t-shirts segment acquired a substantial revenue share in the hemp clothing market in 2021. In order to prevent sunlight from penetrating the surface of the fabric, hemp t-shirt is densely woven. As a result, it also shields body from UV radiation. Skin cancer and other permanent skin issues can be brought on by excessive sun exposure.



End User Outlook



On the basis of end user, the hemp clothing market is segmented into men, women and kids. In 2021, the men segment covered a significant revenue share in the hemp clothing market in 2021. The demand for men hemp clothing is mainly rising for gym clothes. This is because the men are largely attracted toward gym activities due to which they demand for breathable fabric for activewear. Thus, the demand for hemp clothing in men segment would grow in the upcoming years.



Distribution Channel Outlook



By distribution channel, the hemp clothing market is fragmented into hypermarket, independent retail stores, e-commerce and others. In 2021, the independent retail stores segment led the hemp clothing market by generating the largest revenue share. As the number of clothes retail stores is rising continuously across the globe, the sale of hemp clothes in these stores would also rise. In addition, these retail stores offer a wide range of clothes from various brands and a large number of people visit such stores the hemp clothing market would expand in this segment.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the hemp clothing market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. In 2021, the North America segment witnessed the largest revenue share in the hemp clothing market. This is because the consumers in the region have high disposable income due to which they can easily afford expensive clothes made by using hemp. In addition to this, the initiatives taken by the government to support the production of hemp in the region are also expected to further support the regional market growth for hemp clothing.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Levi Strauss and Co., Patagonia, Inc., Wama Underwear LLC, Jungmaven, Ltd., Toad & Co. International, Inc., United By Blue, ONNO T-shirt Company, Eileen Fisher, Inc., and Outerknown.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



