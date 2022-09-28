e2e Pharma Announces NSF Certification of Phoenix, AZ Manufacturing Facility

Certification Signals Third-Party Auditing & Review for White and Private Label Form Factors, Showing High Standard of Safety & Trust

Phoenix, AZ, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- e2e Pharma , a private label end-to-end manufacturer for CBD and non-CBD branded topicals and ingestibles that are sold direct to consumers online and through nationwide retail chains, announced today the certification of their 30,000-square-foot manufacturing facility, which has been audited and approved by NSF .

e2e has achieved the 455-2GMP - NSF/ANSI 455-2 Good Manufacturing Practices for Dietary Supplements and the 455-3GMP - NSF/ANSI 455-3 Good Manufacturing Practices for Cosmetics. These third-party designations are sought after by retailers, and position the products as safe, effective, and high quality. Achieving these certifications showcases e2e’s adequate facilities and manufacturing process controls for both dietary supplements and cosmetics to ensure suitability for intended use.

“Our mission at e2e Pharma continues to be based in safety, transparency, product efficacy, and trust,” said Shannon Bard, Founder of e2e. “With decades of CPG experience informing our strategy, our team always strives for the highest standards in manufacturing practices, and our NSF certification is another third-party accolade that sets the products e2e creates ahead of the pack.”

The NSF/ANSI 455 GMP standards are designed to strengthen safety, quality and trust throughout the supply chain, combine regulatory requirements with retailer quality requirements and reduce the number of audits and financial costs associated with audits. Utilizing GMP guidelines assists companies in developing and maintaining proper controls in their manufacturing process so that products are processed, manufactured and labeled in a consistent manner, and meet quality standards.

“The NSF/ANSI 455 GMP mark indicates that an NSF auditor has audited a facility, checked documents and deemed the facility compliant with GMP regulations for production,” said David Trosin, Managing Director, Global Health Sciences Certification at NSF.

e2e’s new certified NSF mark assures consumers, retailers and regulators that the products manufactured on site have been rigorously tested to comply with all standard requirements. The successful completion of this audit serves to provide clients and end customers with assurance that a product was impartially reviewed to a high standard set of established standards and guidelines, including labeling and claims which have been objectively verified by a trusted third party. The NSF mark, which is backed by a team of professionals operating in more than 180 countries, serves to differentiate products on the market and ensure consumer trust.

Bard continued, “In an industry where – according to LeafReport – 93 percent of CBD-based products remain untested for purity, heavy metals and contaminants, we are proud of our high standards that ensure every product gets tested before it heads to store shelves. We will continue to seek out certifications to hold ourselves accountable and prove to our consumers that the products they use are safe and efficacious.”

e2e’s facility is also 21 CFR Part 111 cGMP certified for cosmetics and supplements for all form factors and HACCP certified for food safety. The manufacturing facility creates 12-15 different white and private label form factors for brands, including topicals such as lotions, creams, balms, non-aerosol sprays and roll-ons, and ingestibles such as gummies, softgels and tinctures.

e2e products are distributed nationally through the top brands in retail, and products see food and drug placement at stores and mega-retail store chains nationwide like CVS, Walgreens, Whole Foods, Kroger, and Dollar General. e2e also offers drop shipping directly to clients’ customers. By creating customized batches and sourcing ingredients through trusted suppliers who provide the highest quality at the safest, and best price, e2e is able to bring down costs for co-packed products that companies are then able to pass along as cost savings to their customer base.

In addition to CBD, e2e also produces non-CBD branded products through its white and private label services, including plant-based and plant-adaptogen health and wellness products, topicals, ingestibles, and beauty products. e2e’s goal is to continue to diversify its client base and manufacture end-to-end product solutions for a wide variety of global brands.

To learn more about e2e Pharma, visit https://www.e2epharma.co/ .

About e2e Pharma

e2e Pharma is a private label manufacturer for CBD and non-CBD branded topicals and ingestibles that are sold direct to consumer, online and through retail. e2e offers end-to-end services, encompassing all aspects of product creation from design, packaging, formulation, and delivery, and are currently producing for the top brands that dominate the nationwide retail market right now in CBD. For more information on e2e Pharma, visit https://www.e2epharma.co/ .

About NSF

NSF is an independent, global organization that facilitates standards development, and tests and certifies products for the food, water, health sciences and consumer goods industries to minimize adverse health effects and protect the environment. Founded in 1944, NSF is committed to protecting human health and safety worldwide. With operations in 180 countries, NSF is a Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization Collaborating Centre on Water Quality, Food Safety, and Medical Device Safety.

NSF’s health sciences services include training and education, consulting, clinical research, regulatory guidance, corporate compliance and, separately, auditing, GMP and GLP analytical testing, DNA testing, certification and R&D for the pharma biotech, medical device and dietary supplement industries throughout the product lifecycle.