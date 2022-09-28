BERNINA World of Sewing is proud to host London-based artist and textile designer Kaffe Fassett as part of his six-city US book tour and launch of the Kaffe Special Edition BERNINA sewing machines

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artists and textile designers Kaffe Fassett and Brandon Mably will be touring six cities in the US promoting his new book “Kaffe Fassett: Quilts in Wales.”



While in Raleigh, Kaffe and Brandon will be busy giving a lecture, teaching two workshops, and greeting customers to an all-day “Sit in Sew” featuring his Special Edition BERNINA sewing machines. “It is such an honor and a privilege to have Kaffe and Brandon come to our store,” said Sona Thorburn, owner of BERNINA World of Sewing.

BERNINA World of Sewing is a full-service quilting and sewing store with a long-standing tradition in Raleigh since 1976. In July 2020, BERNINA World of Sewing opened its second location in Wilmington, NC. “Our customers were so excited when we announced Kaffe’s visit. His workshops and sit and sew quickly sold out. Many of our customers have been collectors of his fabric for decades. We’ve had the honor of admiring many Kaffe quilts over the years, and each one is special and unique, just like Kaffe,” said Sona.

Textile and fiber artists, quilters, sewing enthusiasts, and lovers of color are invited to attend “Kaffe’s Colour Inspiration” lecture on October 12, 2022, at 6:30 pm. Kaffe will discuss his new book “Kaffe Fassett: Quilts in Wales” and present highlights from his latest projects and collaborations, including his patchwork, fabric and needlepoint, mosaics, paintings, and knitting designs.

Following the lecture, Kaffe and Brandon will hold a question-and-answer session and book signing.

The event will be held at the Stewart Theater in the Talley Student Union building at North Carolina State University, 2610 Cates Avenue, Raleigh, North Carolina 27695. The lecture is $85 and includes a copy of Kaffe’s new book. Tickets are available at https://bit.ly/3PYG1zE.

During Kaffe and Brandon’s visit, BERNINA World of Sewing will participate in an “All Carolinas Shop Hop.” This 82-store Shop Hop covering North and South Carolina runs through October 31st. Both store locations will have Kaffe Special Edition BERNINA machines, his latest fabric collections, notions, and more.

“We hope everyone will come and have an opportunity to meet Kaffe, visit our store and explore new quilt shops in the area,” said Sona.

“We have our shops decorated and lots of new samples up. Our shelves are stocked with the new Kaffe Fassett fabrics, and we also will have the new Kaffe Fassett BERNINA sewing machine on the floor for customers to see and test drive,” said Rilee Vo, Marketing Coordinator.

For more information or to purchase event tickets, go to their website: www.berninaworldofsewing.com

Phone: 919-782-2945

