Specialty Carbon Black Market to Gain Value of US$ 3.2 Bn by 2031, TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The revenue of specialty carbon black market is prognosticated to reach a value of US$ 3.2 Bn by the end of 2031, states a review by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Furthermore, the TMR study, which covers recent developments in the specialty carbon black market, notes that the market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031.



Specialty carbon black is being utilized in tires as fillers. Moreover, the product is also increasingly adopted as a reinforcement in varied other rubber goods. Carbon black filler rubber boosts volume, strengthens vulcanization, and advances the physical properties of rubber. Industrial rubber carbon black is in high demand owing to its varied qualities including the ability to absorb UV light and transform it into heat and high resistance to abrasion and harsh weather. Hence, players in the specialty carbon black market are anticipated to gain lucrative prospects from the rubber industry during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a fastest growing market for specialty carbon black in the near future. Several key factors boosting the Asia Pacific specialty carbon black market growth include a surge in demand for specialty carbon black among regional end-use industries, rise in large-volume exports by several regional nations, and low cost of production in the region.

Specialty Carbon Black Market: Key Findings

Conductive carbon black is being utilized in the cathode of latest lithium-ion batteries in order to establish a 3D conductive network. The key purpose for using conductive carbon black is to ensure the electrically coupling of non-conductive active materials including lithium-nickel-manganese-cobalt oxide to one another as well as the current collector, notes a TMR study on the specialty carbon black market.

The demand for specialty carbon black is being in the recent years owing to their ability to provide advanced battery capacity and rate capability, which helps in improving the battery lifecycle. Moreover, this type of carbon black is gaining traction owing to their non-toxic nature, cost-effectiveness, and low weight, state analysts of a TMR report on the specialty carbon black market. In addition, they provide high chemical inertness. Owing to these product advantages, the global specialty carbon black market is prognosticated to gain sizable sales prospects in the near future.

In the conventional lithium-ion battery formulations, where the conductive additive, binder, and active materials are blended into a viscous slurry, the carbon black must be well distributed in the slurry. Generally, the high-structure carbon black shows easier dispersion abilities. Hence, they can demonstrate a significant effect on the viscosity as well as potential solid loading of a slurry. Generally, less solvent is being utilized by slurries with higher solid loading. This can help in advancing the efficiency of battery production at significant pace. Hence, a rise in the product adoption in the electronics industry is propelling the specialty carbon black market.



Specialty Carbon Black Market: Growth Boosters

Rise in the product use in the electronics industry is anticipated to fuel the future market demand for specialty carbon black

Increase in the product application in the rubber industry is expected to drive the sales growth in the market during the forecast period

Specialty Carbon Black Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Imerys S.A.

Cabot Corporation

Denka Company Limited

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.

Phillips Carbon Black Limited

Birla Carbon

Lion Specialty Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd.

Ampacet Corporation

Orion Engineered Carbons

Continental Carbon

Pyrolex AG

Asbury Carbons

Black Bear Carbon B.V.



Specialty Carbon Black Market Segmentation

Form Granule Powder

Application Plastics Wires & Cables Conductive & Electrostatic Dissipative (ESD) Other Conductive Applications Battery Electrodes Lithium-ion Batteries Others Paints & Coatings Inks & Toners Others (Rubber, etc.)



Regions Covered

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



