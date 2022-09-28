Spices and Seasonings Market Worth USD 25.45 Billion by 2030 at 4.62% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview

Market Research Future (MRFR) 's report highlights, " Spices and Seasonings Market Information By Type, Category, Distribution Channel, and Region - Forecast till 2030", the market will reach USD 25.45 Billion by 2030, at 4.62% CAGR.

Market Synopsis

The components used to offer food and beverage items scent, flavor, preservation, and color are known as spices and seasonings. These goods are made from various plant materials, such as flowers, seeds, leaves, bark, fruits, buds, roots, and plant tops. Various dishes and beverages employ spices, including healthful ingredients like pepper and turmeric. Such nutritious spices are in high demand globally, which signals market growth. A few variables, such as the growing popularity of ethnic cuisines, are the main drivers of the industry. This is driving the need for spice blends and novel spices.

A majority of vegans frequently utilize spices for replacing meat in their meals. Spices and seasonings are among the things that customers frequently seek out since they are natural and healthy. They are increasingly more aware of and interested in things' origins and manufacturing processes. Consumers are embracing sustainable sourcing in affluent nations to safeguard product quality, supply chain security, and, most crucially, the livelihoods of those who cultivate the spices. Market proportions of spices and herbs produced responsibly are rising in various locations as sustainability accreditation of spices becomes more commonplace.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 25.45 Billion CAGR 4.62% (2022-2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Category, Distribution Channel and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers rising degree towards health awareness demand for chemical-free food products

Market Competitive Landscape:

The renowned contenders in the spices and seasonings market are:

Ajinomoto Co. Inc

Ariake Japan Co. Ltd

Sensient Technologies Corp

Kerry Group PLC

Olam International

Döhler Group

Associated British Foods PLC

The SHS Group

B&G Foods Inc

McCormick & Company, Inc

Market U.S.P. Covered:

Market Drivers:

Due to the rising popularity of ethnic cuisines and the growing knowledge of the medicinal advantages of spices, the market for spices and seasonings is anticipated to expand dramatically over the forecast period. The spices and seasonings market shows a consistent shift in consumer eating patterns. Due to customers' tendency to eat between meals throughout the day, this fact is primarily driving the global consumption of spices and seasonings. Asian cuisines, including Thai, Indian, Chinese, and Vietnamese, use a wide range of spices and herbs to give the food a distinct flavor. The popularity of cooking at home is rising among American consumers. As a result, sales of numerous spices, including pepper and ginger, have increased.

The seasoning & spices market has been driven by several campaigns and programs that encourage individuals to prepare more meals at home to lessen stress. The demand is anticipated to be fueled by an expansion in the availability of modern distributing networks and channels for spices and seasonings, notably in locations like supermarkets. Targeting urban consumers eager to move from standard and other baked goods to healthier and spicier alternatives is a priority for manufacturers in the global market.

Market Restraints:

Due to the lack of understanding among the target consumers and their altered ability to finance the purchases as a result of the lifestyle and choice changes brought about by the pandemic, the market value for spices and seasonings is at risk of increasing throughout the current projection period. Due to variables like the weather, and a lack of water, the cultivation of spices and herbs is characterized by an unprecedented level of unpredictability. Furthermore, the supply and consumption of raw materials in the food service business were influenced by shutdowns and lockdowns in the countries that produce spices, including China, India, and Vietnam.

COVID 19 Analysis

According to the management of the COVID-19 outbreak and its study, the global populace eats foods that promote immunity. The pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries are experiencing a spike in demand for therapeutic spice extracts that can increase human immunity. Due to the COVID-19 interruption, there was less demand from consumers for branded foodservice and restaurants, contributing to the drop in sales. Opportunities like sustainable seasonings and food safety regulations are anticipated to open up as the spice business is ready to deal with the post-coronavirus problem, allowing it to resume its normal pace.

Although farming practices have changed, the global recession has significantly influenced the demand and supply for primary ingredients of spices and seasonings. The COVID-19 outbreak's influence on logistics also raises the cost of raw materials, which will likely increase the price for medicinal spices and seasonings producers. Additionally, after COVID-19, sales through retail channels are anticipated to stay strong due to trends that boost demand. As long as people used to cooking mostly during the pandemic continue to prepare meals at home, spice consumption will remain high. Additionally, consumers have been encouraged to season their grilled meat, fish, and vegetables to improve their flavor, contributing to the segment's growth.

Market Segmentation

By distribution channel, the market comprises of store-based and non-store-based. By type, the market comprises of pepper, ginger, cardamom, cinnamon, turmeric, and cloves. By category, the market comprises of conventional and organic.

Regional Insights

In terms of revenue, the North American market had the highest share. The North American market, particularly during the current forecast period, is being driven by the rising obesity prevalence in countries like the U.S., which is being followed by other market factors like the large population and the escalating demand for authentic ethnic varieties, followed by the noteworthy rise of others like the growing prevalence of ready meals, and growing acceptance of the medicinal benefits of spices and seasonings. The largest market contribution came from the Asia Pacific. The surge in marketing and advertising spending, the creation of various indigenous spice and herb brands, and the rise in disposable income are all factors that have contributed to the region's expanding seasoning use.

