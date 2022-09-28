Bakeware Market Size Worth USD 6,140.05 Million by 2027 at 5.60% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview

Market Research Future (MRFR) 's report highlights " Bakeware Market Information by Product Type, End-User, Distribution Channel, and Region - Forecast till 2027", the market will reach USD 6,140.05 Million by 2027, at 5.60% CAGR.

Market Synopsis

Dishes, platters, and other baking-related things are considered bakeware. To withstand the heat of baked food, bakeware must be heat-resistant. Customers choose sturdy bakeware. The amount of food that clings to the bakeware while baking is another crucial aspect that purchasers consider when choosing bakeware. Many manufacturers label their products "nonstick" by coating their bakeware to make it less sticky than bakeware without a coating. The market offers a variety of plates and trays in various sizes, shapes, and materials used with various baking recipes. Customers want durable bakeware goods. The amount of food that sticks to the bakeware while heating is another important feature that customers consider when choosing bakeware.

Some manufacturers label their products "nonstick" by coating their bakeware to make it less sticky than bakeware without a coating. The market offers a variety of plates and trays in various sizes, shapes, and materials used with various baking recipes. Globally, the bakery sector is expanding quickly, making it profitable for industrial bakeries. Consumer demands for product variety in terms of flavors and freshness are principally responsible for this growth. In developed nations, the appetite for comfort food is rising, and changing lifestyles are the main drivers of growth.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2028 USD 6,140.05 Million CAGR 5.60% Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020-2027 Historical Data 2018 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered by Product Type, End-User and Distribution Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers growth of commercial bakeries launch of non-stick baking utensils

Market Competitive Landscape:

The promising contenders in the bakeware market are:

Calphalon (U.S.)

Nordic Ware (U.S.)

USA Pan (U.S.)

Oneida Group (U.S.)

Motiba Silicone (India)

Reynolds Consumer Products (U.S.)

Indigo Metalware (India)

WMF Group (Germany)

Primma (Canada)

Wonderchef Kitchenware (India)

Market U.S.P. Covered:

Market Drivers:

The market for bakeware goods is anticipated to be driven by rising consumer awareness of healthy eating practices and shifting customer preferences toward personalized flavor and taste in snacks. The demand for bakeware items has risen significantly due to shifting eating trends. The growing awareness of the health risks of unhealthy fried foods is another factor driving the bakeware industry as it influences consumer purchasing decisions. Sales of bakeware items have increased due to rising concerns about consuming a healthy diet. Bakeware is a major factor propelling the growth of nuclear families around the world, particularly in poorer nations.

Nuclear families are more likely to purchase individual bakeware sets for the only pair in the family as opposed to joint families when several couples share a single bakeware set. The overall number of families in the area rises when a joint family is divided into several nuclear families. An increase in nuclear families is now driving global demand for bakeware. The demand for cookware goods in the residential and commercial sectors is driven by the growing demand for modular kitchens and rising living standards.

Market Restraints:

Due to the growing socializing culture, people are more interested in dining out with friends and family today. The trend greatly accelerated the proliferation of restaurants, hotels, cafes, and other small eating establishments. However, the growing dine-out scenario is anticipated to restrain the expansion of the global bakeware market as sales of bakeware products and equipment are reduced and are restricted to commercial food outlets only. Additionally, this affects the market's manufacturers because it affects the entire supply and demand chain. As a result, the growing trend of dining out is expected to cause a little decline in the global market for bakeware.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 epidemic has significantly influenced the market and caused the demand for bakeware items to increase slowly. Globally strict government regulations have caused markets to close, which has negatively impacted the sales of bakeware products. The market for these products has also been severely slowed down by the shutdown of bakeries and restaurants because fewer industrial kitchens now need these supplies. Social media is also helping the global bakeware market grow as businesses focus on leveraging different social media platforms to sell their products aggressively and effectively. Revenues of various cooking and baking appliances have increased significantly due to the trend, which is predicted to continue for the foreseeable future with favorable development. However, once the markets begin to open up after COVID-19, it is anticipated that the industry will be able to withstand the demand for bakeware products.

Market Segmentation

By distribution channel, the market includes store-based and non-store-based. The market includes cups, pans & dishes, rolling pins, and tins & trays by product type. By end-user, the market includes commercial and household.

Regional Insights

Due to the rapid expansion of industrial bakeries in the region, North America is the second-largest market for bakeware worldwide. Consumer demands for product variety in terms of taste, aromas, and freshness are principally responsible for this growth. The market is expanding significantly in the North American region, mostly due to changing lifestyles and increased comfort food consumption. One of the biggest markets for industrial bakeries is North America, where the bakery sector makes the most money. One of the main drivers of the market's expansion in the North American area is the increase in commercial end users.

