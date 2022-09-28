A Rise In The Use Of Information Systems By Hospitals Is Expected To Drive The Clinical Decision Support Systems Market As Per The Business Research Company's Clinical Decision Support Systems Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the clinical decision support systems market, an increase in the adoption of information systems by hospitals is expected to drive the clinical decision support systems market growth going forward. Information systems consist of the software and hardware systems that are used to collect, store, and process data. Information systems are being adopted by healthcare facilities to promote smooth functioning and seamless clinical data flow. For instance, in 2021, according to the International Data Corporation (IDC), a US-based advisory services company, healthcare IT spending in Asia is expected to reach USD 14.9 billion by 2022. Hence, an increase in the adoption of information systems by hospitals is promoting the growth of the market.



Request for a sample of the global clinical decision support systems market report

The global clinical decision support systems market size is expected to grow from $2.19 billion in 2021 to $2.44 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The global clinical decision support systems market size is expected to grow to $3.62 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.4%.

Technological advancements have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the clinical decision support systems market. Major companies operating in the clinical decision support systems market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in April 2022, Change Healthcare, a US-based healthcare technology company, launched a clinical decision support solution, InterQual, for evidence-based care. This includes interactive and restructured criteria to streamline workflow and artificial intelligence to drive proactive insights. This can predict if a patient is required to be placed under observation or whether the patient requires a short-term or long-term stay.

Major players in the clinical decision support systems market are Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Meditech Medical Limited, Wolters Kluwer Health Inc., Zynx Health Incorporated, Elsevier B.V., IBM Watson Health, NextGen Healthcare Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Change Healthcare, Medical Information Technology Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, and Athena Health Care Private Limited.

The global clinical decision support systems market analysis is segmented by component into services, software, hardware; by model into knowledge-based CDSS, non-knowledge CDSS; by delivery mode into on premise, cloud based; by application into medical diagnosis, alerts and reminders, prescription decision support, information retrieval, others; by end-user into clinics, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, others.

North America was the largest region in the clinical decision support systems market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global clinical decision support systems market in the forecast period. The regions covered in the clinical decision support systems market research report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Clinical Decision Support Systems Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, segments and geographies, trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Not the market you are looking for? Check out some similar market intelligence reports:

Cancer Clinical Decision Tools Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Risk Assessment Tool(RAT), Qcancer), By End-User (Hospital, Clinics) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

EClinical Solutions Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (Electronic Data Capture (EDC) And Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS), Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS), Clinical Analytics Platforms, Randomization And Trial Supply Management (RTSM), Clinical Data Integration Platforms, Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (ECOA), Safety Solutions, Electronic Trial Master File (ETMF)), By Development Phase (Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Phase IV), By Delivery Mode (Web-Based And Cloud-Based, Enterprise-Based), By End-User (Pharmaceutical And Biopharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Consulting Service Companies, Medical Device Manufacturers, Hospitals, Academic Research Institutions) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Clinical Workflow Solutions Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Real-Time Communication Solutions, Data Integration Solutions, Workflow Automation Solutions, Enterprise Reporting And Analytics Solutions, Care Collaboration Solutions), By Application (Diagnostic Applications, Research Applications, Therapeutic Applications), By End-User (Ambulatory Care Centers, Long-Term Care Facilities, Hospitals) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.



