Newswire's Media Advantage Platform Powers Chief Marketing Officers' Return on Media and Marketing Communications Spend

SARASOTA, Fla., Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Throughout 2022, thousands of companies have used Newswire's Media Advantage Platform to share their news while repurposing their stories for commercial marketing to ensure online visibility needed for brand awareness and increasing sales.

Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) are recognizing that a cadence of press releases complemented by earned media, sponsored media interviews, and Forbes leadership pieces are rapidly replacing third-party SEO programs that aren't delivering the desired return on investment.

"Newswire's customers are transforming the power of the press release by leveraging our Media Advantage Platform (MAP) that enables earned media, native advertising, and thought leadership opportunities to power their integrated media and marketing returns," said Joe Esposito, Chief Executive Officer at Newswire. "We utilize our own platform to deliver our story consistently to power our growth," Esposito added.

Transforming the power of a press release into a powerful marketing tool is taking place in the technology, e-commerce, healthcare, and financial services industry every day. For example, companies in healthcare and the healthcare tech industry have leveraged the Media Advantage Platform to land coverage in several leading industry publications, including but not limited to the following:

Authority Magazine

Grand Rapids Business Journal

HIPAA Journal

Healthcare Tech Outlook

mHealthIntelligence

Ten7 Podcast

Opportunities like these have enabled Chief Marketing Officers and CEOs seeking higher returns on media spend to share their ideas through thought leadership pieces and ancillary paid media opportunities. Subsequent media outreach and media pitching, included as part of Newswire's Media Advantage platform, leverage press release campaigns to create earned media opportunities.

Earned Media coverage can often lead to benefits such as a notable uptick in website traffic, higher conversions, improved search engine optimization rankings, and more. In addition to brand awareness and online visibility, Newswire repurposes campaigns through sponsored content, digital marketing, and paid advertising to drive inbound interest that increases sales.

"While CMOs' roles and responsibilities will vary from company to company, we are chiefly responsible for planning and implementing an organization's overall marketing strategy. The Media Advantage Platform is available to Chief Marketing Officers like myself who are looking for new ways to engage audiences and aid them in generating more returns on their investment," said Charlie Terenzio, Chief Marketing Officer at Newswire.

Visit www.newswire.com for information on distributing the right message to the right audience at the right time.

About Newswire

Newswire is a media technology company that provides its clients the Media Advantage Platform, consisting of press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms that power the Media Advantage: greater brand awareness through earned media, increased online visibility through greater SEO recognition, and more sales inquiries through targeted digital marketing campaigns.

Through its disruptive Media Advantage Platform, relentless commitment to customer satisfaction, and passion for customer performance, Newswire is automating media and marketing communications for large and small businesses seeking to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time for the right purpose.

To learn more about Newswire and its Media Advantage Platform, visit Newswire.com and discover why our customers have named us #1 for Customer Satisfaction and Ease of Use for four years in a row.

Contact Information:

Charlie Terenzio

CMO and SVP of Media and Marketing Communications

Newswire

Office: 813-480-3766

Email: charlie@newswire.com

Contact Information:

Charlie Terenzio

Chief Marketing Officer

charlie@newswire.com



