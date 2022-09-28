The Global Hair Dryer Market size is expected to reach $10.5 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.3% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hair Dryer Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06322040/?utm_source=GNW

These connections are strong and enable hair to be shaped more effectively than the sulfur bonds created by treatments used for permanent waving, but they are also transient and very susceptible to dampness. After just one hair wash, they are gone.



The volume and discipline of hairstyles created with blow dryers can be increased by using styling products, hair clips, and combs while the hair dries to provide tension, hold, and lift. The late 19th century saw the creation of blow dryers. Alexander F. Geoffroy built the first stationary model in his French salon. In 1920, the first handheld hair dryer for home usage debuted. Professional stylists use blow dryers in beauty salons, and customers use them at home.



The majority of hair dryers have a fan and electric heating coils usually powered by a universal motor. Most dryers use a bare, coiled, nichrome wire wound around mica insulators as their heating element. Nichrome is utilized due to two crucial characteristics: it has poor electrical conductivity and doesn’t oxidize when heated. A 2007 store survey revealed that due to their "immediate heat" capabilities, the majority of hair dryers contained ceramic heating elements (similar to ceramic heaters). This implies that drying time and the time it takes for the dryers to heat up are reduced.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The market for hair styling products was negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to severe government regulations and shutdowns, beauty parlors and salons were shuttered for an extended length of time. Sales of hair dryers decreased as a result. Demand for these goods also reduced as a result of people staying home and the lack of social events. Hair dryers have the potential to spread the virus, however, staff members can considerably slow down its spread by taking preventive measures like thermal screening of persons. The market for hair dryers might be hampered as a result.



Market Growth Factor



Hair Dryer Innovations Include Smart Drying Experiences to Prevent Hair Damage



Automation is playing a major role in controlling airspeed and heat to minimize hair damage, and next-generation smart hair dryers are leading the way for new advancements in the hair dryer market. A smart drying experience to avoid hair damage is one of the advancements in next-generation hair dryers. The hair dryer industry is being transformed by smart hair dryers. Manufacturers are stepping up their R&D efforts to create smart moisture and proximity sensors for hair dryers, which will optimize the amount of heat given to the hair and give clients shiny, healthy results. To avoid causing harm to hair, automation is essential for controlling airflow and temperature.



Social Media Platforms Have A High Level of Influence



people are spending more time on social media sites like Instagram, Snapchat, and Meta as the internet and smartphones become more widely used. As the number of social media channels grows, so too do the influencers, bloggers, and vloggers who use those platforms to present their style to their audience and persuade others to adopt it. Several fashion trends also find more traction in developing nations like India and China because of the strong influence that western nations have on them. As a result, market participants would have profitable chances to grow their businesses in these nations. The market for hair dryers will expand in the years ahead because of the rising number of people using social media platforms.



Market Restraining Factor



The Potential Harm That Residues May Cause



Regularly used haircare products, particularly dryers, are considered to be efficient hair cleaners and quality maintainers. They can seriously damage one’s hair, though, by reducing its quality, changing its texture, and resulting in hair breakage, if they are used improperly. The bulk of these problems is also brought on by the dryers’ residues that are left on the scalp and in the hair after inadequate cleaning. Both the scalp and the hair of a person are negatively impacted by these leftovers. Utilizing a hair dryer can make hair damage more likely. The most often used hair damage is because they tangle hair, and they can cause hair loss.



Product Outlook



On the basis of Product, the Hair Dryer Market is divided into Corded and Cordless. The corded segment acquired the highest revenue share in the hair dryer market in 2021. It is because these products have high power rating labels and significant energy consumption. As a result, corded items with direct home supply are thought to be more effective. However, because they are so simple to use, cordless items are becoming more and more popular. Innovative technologies are being offered by manufacturers in items like ionic and tourmaline dryers with various attachments, speeds, and heat settings.



Application Outlook



Based on the Application, Hair Dryer Market is segmented into Professional and Individual. The individual segment recorded a substantial revenue share in the hair dryer market in 2021. Years of style or brushing have caused the hair to naturally fall in a particular direction. Someone’s hair is set up to behave in a certain manner, regardless of how effective a grooming product is, and if the user doesn’t address the problem head-on, hair will revert to its usual behavior.



Distribution Channel Outlook



By Distribution Channel, the Hair Dryer Market is classified into Offline and Online. The offline segment garnered the highest revenue share in the hair dryer market in 2021. It is because these stores provide a variety of brands under one roof, that the offline category is predicted to have a leading share. When buying things in person, customers can choose what they want and haggle over the price. Customers can quickly buy the needed merchandise as and when they need it. Customers who choose to make offline purchases benefit from in-store demonstrations and salesperson support.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the Hair Dryer Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America region acquired the largest revenue share in the hair dryer market in 2021. because the target market is there and the fashion business is well-established. These nations have sizable growth potential and a thriving market for dryers and other haircare equipment. To meet the growing demand for hair care products, regional and international businesses are introducing new products. Therefore, throughout the forecast period, product innovations are anticipated to present several opportunities for market participants to grow.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Koninklijke Philips N.V., The Procter and Gamble Company, Revlon, Inc. (MacAndrews & Forbes), Newell Brands, Inc. (Conair Corporation), Panasonic Corporation, Sharp Corporation, Dyson Limited, Beauty Elite Group, Drybar Products, LLC (Helen of Troy Limited) and Tescom Electronics Private Limited.



Companies Profiled



• Koninklijke Philips N.V.



• The Procter and Gamble Company



• Revlon, Inc. (MacAndrews & Forbes)



• Newell Brands, Inc. (Conair Corporation)



• Panasonic Corporation



• Sharp Corporation



• Dyson Limited



• Beauty Elite Group



• Drybar Products, LLC (Helen of Troy Limited)



• Tescom Electronics Private Limited



