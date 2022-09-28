The global commercial scrubbers and sweepers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.31% during 2022-2027

New York, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Commercial Scrubbers and Sweepers - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05724774/?utm_source=GNW

These professional cleaning products offer a more hygienic and efficient method of cleaning than traditional cleaning that uses water and mops.



Futuristic inventions in mainstream robotics and other complementary technologies will likely boost investor confidence in the market and thereby increase VC funding. While startups are expected to adopt advanced and modern technology with demonstrable features, existing vendors will continue improvising their product portfolio with upgrades. Thus, introducing upgrades will fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Purchasing high-quality sweepers and scrubbers may involve more initial costs but can save money in the long run since they require lesser maintenance.”



Key Winning Imperatives in the Global Commercial Scrubbers and Sweepers Market



a) Green cleaning technology is one of the key trends promoting the market growth.

b) Companies such as Nilfisk and Tennant spend 3-4% of their annual revenue on R&D. The level of R&D investment by market vendors is expected to remain high in the future years.

c) Several vendors are exploring ways to use IoT to streamline manufacturing processes and supply chain management (SCM) and deliver a more personalized customer experience.

d) Autonomous floor cleaning equipment is growing significantly in warehouse and distribution facilities.



MARKET TRENDS



Availability of Robotic Cleaning Equipment



Rapid technological advancements in recent years have led to the emergence of new technologies in the cleaning process. One such ground-breaking innovation in professional cleaning equipment is the introduction of autonomous or robotic cleaning technology. Adopting automation and robotic technologies can bring about significant changes in the cleaning industry.



MARKET OPPORTUNITIES



Growing Inclination Toward Sustainability



Players in the market are reducing their environmental impact by shifting toward sustainability. The mission is to recycle machinery, reduce plastic usage, and consume less water and energy.



MARKET DRIVERS



Stringent Regulations to Maintain Cleanliness & Employee Safety



Maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in public, commercial, and industrial places such as schools, offices, airports, stations, and food & beverage production sites is critical to society. All industrial sectors have stringent controls and regulations to ensure workers’ and environmental safety.



MARKET CHALLENGES



Low Industrialization & Penetration in Emerging Nations



The market for professional cleaning equipment is mainly driven by the growth of industrialization and extensive commercial infrastructures. Industrial cleaning and janitorial services are mainly concentrated in developed industrial economies. Countries with lower industrial and poor economic growth have lesser demand for commercial floor sweepers and scrubbers.



SEGMENT OVERVIEW



a) Scrubbers accounted for most of the market, comprising 57.51% of the market share in 2021. Walk-behind commercial scrubbers dominate the global market with 51.91% of the market share in 2021. As a more economical option, walk-behind scrubbers are highly preferred in small commercial facilities. However, ride-on scrubbers are gaining popularity and are likely to generate additional revenue of USD 293.73 million by 2027, growing at an estimated CAGR of 8.25% during the forecast period.

b) Also, the global commercial scrubbers market will likely generate additional revenue of approximately USD 1.67 billion from 2021?2027, reaching USD 4.41 billion by 2027. Commercial scrubbers can be used in both indoor and outdoor facilities. They are available in different types, such as walk-behind, stand-on, and ride-on varieties. North America accounts for 30.56% of the global commercial sweepers market revenue. Among the various products, walk-behind sweepers accounted for an approximately 54.75% share of the commercial sweepers market in North America in 2020, while walk-behind scrubbers accounted for a 51.68% share among commercial scrubbers in North America.

c) Battery-powered scrubbers and sweepers accounted for most of the market share. They allow more excellent maneuverability and require lesser maintenance. With innovations in battery technology, the demand for battery-powered scrubbers and sweepers is expected to grow. Battery-powered scrubbers and sweepers are expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.45% during the forecast period.

d) Contract cleaners form the largest commercial scrubbers and sweepers segment, with approximately 13.86% of the market share in 2021. The use of high-performance commercial and industrial cleaning equipment can eliminate the threat and risk of contamination to a large extent. This growing trend of outsourcing cleaning and maintenance of commercial spaces drives the market’s growth.

e) North America, including the US and Canada, is the world’s largest economy. North America is also the largest market for commercial floor scrubbers and sweepers and accounts for approximately 31.04% of the global market share. Both the US and Canada registered strong growth during 2021. Strong economic growth, the establishment of new businesses, company expansions, and increased construction activities are mainly driving the demand for cleaning services in the region. The demand for professional cleaning equipment is primarily driven by in-house cleaning facilities and professional contract cleaners.



Market Segmentation by Product Type



• Scrubbers

o Walk-Behind

o Stand-On

o Ride-On

• Sweepers

o Walk-Behind

o Ride-On

o Manual

• Others

o Combination machines

o Single-DISC



Market Segmentation by Power Source



• Battery

• Electric

• Others



Market Segmentation by End-Users



• Contract Cleaning, Food & Beverage

• Manufacturing, Retail & Hospitality

• Transportation & Travel, Warehouse & Distribution

• Healthcare

• Education

• Government

• Chemical & Pharmaceutical

• Others



Market Segmentation by Geography



• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Nordic

o Benelux

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o Australia

o South Korea

o India

o Indonesia

o Singapore

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

o Colombia

• Middle East & Africa

o GCC

o South Africa

o Turkey



COMPANY & STRATEGIES



The global commercial scrubbers and sweepers market is highly competitive with many vendors. The rapid technological improvements are adversely impacting the market vendors as consumers are expecting continuous innovations and upgrades of products. The present scenario drives vendors to alter and refine their unique value proposition to achieve a strong market presence. The major vendors are adopting innovative technologies to retain a strong market position. The market is characterized by the presence of diversified global and regional vendors. As international players would increase their footprint in the market, regional vendors are likely to find it increasingly difficult to compete with global players.



Key vendors

• Nilfisk

• Tennant

• Kärcher

• Hako Group

• Factory Cat



Other Prominent Vendors

• Power-Flite

• Numatic

• Amano

• TASKI

• Bucher Industries

• IPC

• Cleanfix

• Industrial Cleaning Equipment (ICE)

• NSS Enterprises

• Wetrok

• Bortek Industries

• Comac

• Tornado

• Fimap

• Hefei Gaomei Cleaning Equipment

• Cimel

• Gadlee

• Guangzhou Baiyun Cleaning Tools

• Pacific Floorcare

• Eureka

• Boss Cleaning Equipment

• HEFTER Cleantech

• Chaobao Cleaning Products

• Proquip

• RCM

• Lavor

• Polivac



