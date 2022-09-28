Global Dicing Tapes Market Is Expected to Reach $2.36 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

Portland,OR, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global dicing tapes market was estimated at $1.31 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $2.36 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.



Download Free Sample Report (240 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8842

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $1.31 Billion Market Size in 2031 $2.36 Billion CAGR 6.0% No. of Pages in Report 240 Segments Covered Thickness, Product, Material, and Region. Drivers Increasing adoption of dicing tapes in the semiconductor industry Low cost of manufacturing dicing tapes Opportunities Rising demand for light weighted electronic components

Covid-19 scenario-

Due to the limitations on production facility of electronic products, there was a sharp decline in demand for dicing tapes across the world, which impacted the global dicing tapes market negatively.

However, as the global situation got back on track, the market for dicing tapes also started recovering at a slow & steady pace.

The global dicing tapes market is analyzed across thickness, product, material, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Based on thickness, the 86–125-micron segment contributed to around two-fifths of the global dicing tapes market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The above 150-micron segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.1% throughout the forecast period.

Based on product, the UV curable segment garnered nearly three-fourths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also project the fastest CAGR of 6.3% throughout the forecast period.

Based on material, the polyvinyl chloride segment contributed to nearly half of the global dicing tapes market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The polyolefin segment, however, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.8% throughout the forecast period.



Purchase Inquiry:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/8842

Based on region, the global dicing tapes market across Asia-Pacific generated more than half of the total market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The LAMEA region, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. The other provinces analyzed in the report include North America and Europe.



Top Players:

The key market players analyzed in the global dicing tapes market report include AI Technology, Inc., Daest Coating India Pvt. Ltd., Denka Company Limited, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd., Loadpoint, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc, LINTEC Corporation, Nippon Pulse Motor Taiwan, 3M Company, Nitto Denko Corp, Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd., Pantech Tape Co. Ltd., QES GROUP BERHAD, Shenzhen Xinst Technology Co., Ltd, Ultron Systems, Inc., and Solar Plus Company. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.



Trending Reports in Dicing Tapes Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Building and Construction Tapes Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030



Utility Duct Grade Tapes Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030



Thermotolerant Industrial Tapes Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029



Flexible Plastic Packaging Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029



Metal Print Packaging Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of " Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: