Chaos Releases V-Ray 6 for Cinema 4D

KARLSRUHE, Germany, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Chaos launches V-Ray 6 for Cinema 4D, expanding artistic control on everything from particles to the sky. C4D users can now access production-ready features like V-Ray Enmesh, the new procedural clouds system and V-Ray Decal.

V-Ray Decal can project anything, from 3D stickers and labels to weathering elements like cracks, stains and scratches, onto any surface — all in a few clicks. Decals can be applied at angle, without extra UVW work or disturbing the underlying materials, giving artists more creative freedom in their work. A displacement setting is also available for when users want even more realism.

VRayEnmesh is a new system that repeats geometry across the surface of an object in the most memory-efficient way possible. With Enmesh, artists can start treating geometry like a texture, creating patterns like panels, fences and fabrics that are ready for their close-up. Enmesh is so easy on the memory, users can add billions of polygons to a scene without compromise.

Procedural Clouds have been added to the V-Ray Sun and Sky system, removing the need to settle for a static HDR or a cloudless sky. Artists can now customize their scenes, taking full advantage of ray-traced lighting, ground shadows and volumetric effects as they animate.

Additional Updates Include:

Particle rendering support – Quickly render particles based on different parameters such as size, speed and color. It’s now easier to create a wide variety of effects – from splashes and foam to bubbles and sparks.





– Quickly render particles based on different parameters such as size, speed and color. It’s now easier to create a wide variety of effects – from splashes and foam to bubbles and sparks. ACEScg Support – Gain a wider color palette with an industry-standard ACEScg color-encoding system, complete with automatic adjustments for textures, dispersion, sun & sky and light temperature.





– Gain a wider color palette with an industry-standard ACEScg color-encoding system, complete with automatic adjustments for textures, dispersion, sun & sky and light temperature. Finite Dome Light – Fine-tune the scale and depth of your product designs/HDRI renders with the V-Ray Dome Light’s new, more flexible ground projection capabilities.





– Fine-tune the scale and depth of your product designs/HDRI renders with the V-Ray Dome Light’s new, more flexible ground projection capabilities. Light Cache in IPR – The output of V-Ray’s Interactive Production Renderer (IPR) is now identical to the production renderer, so teams can make better decisions in the moment.





– The output of V-Ray’s Interactive Production Renderer (IPR) is now identical to the production renderer, so teams can make better decisions in the moment. Better Reflections – With the new energy compensation updates, rough metals and surfaces will look even more realistic.





– With the new energy compensation updates, rough metals and surfaces will look even more realistic. Better Translucent Materials – Render frosted glass and marble faster with the V-Ray Material’s new illumination mode.





– Render frosted glass and marble faster with the V-Ray Material’s new illumination mode. Thin-Film Materials – A new thin-film layer has been added to the V-Ray Material, making it easy to create iridescent materials like soap bubbles and oil spills.





– A new thin-film layer has been added to the V-Ray Material, making it easy to create iridescent materials like soap bubbles and oil spills. Panorama Viewer – Panoramas can now be explored and edited in the V-Ray Frame Buffer (VFB), without the need for third-party tools.





– Panoramas can now be explored and edited in the V-Ray Frame Buffer (VFB), without the need for third-party tools. Composition Guides – A new proportions layer makes it easy to pick the right camera angle with the help of visual guides like the rule of thirds and the golden spiral.





– A new proportions layer makes it easy to pick the right camera angle with the help of visual guides like the rule of thirds and the golden spiral. VFB IPR Selections – Materials, objects and focal points can now all be selected while rendering, with a simple mouse click.

For a full feature tour, please visit the V-Ray 6 for Cinema 4D “What’s New” page.

Pricing and Availability

V-Ray 6 for Cinema 4D is available now for Windows, Mac OS, and is compatible with Cinema 4D versions R21 to 2023. All V-Ray subscription plans work for all supported host applications, including Cinema 4D, Maya, Houdini, 3ds Max, Nuke, Revit, Rhino, SketchUp and Unreal. Pricing can be found on the Chaos website.

About Chaos

Chaos develops visualization technologies that empower artists and designers to create photorealistic imagery and animation across all creative industries. The firm’s physically based renderer, V-Ray®, has been honored with both an Academy Award® and an Engineering Emmy® for its role in the widespread adoption of ray-traced rendering in motion pictures and television.

In 2022, Chaos merged with Enscape, a leading provider of real-time rendering and design workflow technology for the AEC industry. Enscape offers innovative solutions that connect directly into modeling software, integrating design and visualization workflows seamlessly into one. Together, the newly combined company is creating an end-to-end ecosystem of 3D visualization tools accessible to everyone.

For more information, visit chaos.com and enscap3d.com.

