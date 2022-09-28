Smartphone Survey Shows Americans Concerned About Sustainability as Much as Functionality

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BodyGuardz , the leader in mobile device protection, today unveiled the results of a study revealing American attitudes and opinions regarding their smartphones, including the importance of using sustainable materials for the phone’s construction and its accessories. The survey also addressed durability expectations for smartphones, the frequency of upgrades, and which smartphone brands reign supreme in the U.S.



The study was conducted between August 1 and September 9, just on the heels of Apple’s iPhone 14 announcement. BodyGuardz surveyed mobile phone users across the U.S. to uncover expectations and attitudes about their mobile devices. When asked about the importance of their phone being constructed from sustainable materials such as bioplastics, 33% of respondents stated that it was important to them, while 29% stated that they didn’t care either way, and 6% stated it was unimportant to them.

However, when respondents were asked about discarding their old phones, concern increased to 69.5% of respondents being concerned or somewhat concerned about their phone’s components' effect on the environment, while 17.5% were not concerned, and 7.5% didn't care either way.

Regarding the durability of their smartphone, 88% of survey respondents stated that it was very important, only 11.5% were ambivalent about their phone’s durability, and a small percentage felt that durability wasn’t important at all (1.5%). The high percentage of users desiring durability for their smartphones should not be surprising as Americans spend a considerable amount of resources on their devices and accompanying plans. When asked about this financial cost, 39% of respondent said they spend between $50 and $100 a month for their mobile phone service, 25% spend under $50 a month, 23% of respondents spend between $100 and $150, and a small minority spend over $200 a month for their mobile phone service (12%).

In terms of habits and usage, 44% of respondents admitted to using their phone while driving a vehicle, but more than half (54.5%) stated that they never use their phone while driving. In terms of screen time, 43.3% of respondents used their phone over six hours a day, 46.9% three to five hours a day, and 9.7% of respondents used their phones only one to two hours a day.

When it came to changing their smartphones, 44% of respondents said they upgrade every year, 47% stated that they always have the same phone unless forced to replace it due to loss or damage, and 8% said they upgrade every six months. In terms of Americans’ favorite smartphone brands, 62% were Apple users, 27% used Samsung phones, and 11% of respondents used Motorola phones, Sony Ericsson, or another brand.

Participants from the study conducted by BodyGuardz were ages 18 to 24 (32.5%), 35 to 44 (54%), and 55 to 64 (14%). 57% of respondent reported as female, 41% identified as male, and 1% as non-binary. In addition, a majority of respondents reported an income of between $25,000.00 and $50,000.00 (17%), with the second largest group reporting $50,000.00 to $75,000.00 (16%), and the third largest reporting $75,000.00 to $100,000.00 (13%), and the fourth largest group reporting $100,000.00 to $125,000.00 (8%).

For more information on BodyGuardz, its products, and its commitment to sustainability, visit BodyGuardz.com .

About BGZ Brands

BGZ brands’ mission is “to enhance our customers’ lifestyles through branded products and services of elevated value and quality.” What began as a small line of screen protectors for a limited number of devices has grown into a powerhouse company behind three distinct mobile accessory brands—BodyGuardz (www.bodyguardz.com), Lander (www.lander.com) and MOXYO (www.moxyo.com). For more information, visit BGZ brands (www.bgzbrands.com).

Contact:

Alex Koritz

Alex@koritzpr.com