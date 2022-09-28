Thermador Announces 2022 Diversity in Design Pipeline Scholarship Recipients

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thermador, the iconic American luxury home appliance brand, has announced the 2022 student scholarship recipients of its second annual Diversity in Design Pipeline initiative, which launched last year in partnership with the Interior Design Society (IDS) to empower a new generation of design talent from underrepresented communities.



Student applicants shared personal stories about their unique journeys and design aspirations with the panel of judges. The winning students, who are entering their senior year at accredited interior design programs, will receive a comprehensive awards package that includes a financial scholarship of $10,000 toward tuition. A tailored yearlong mentorship from revered design professionals will also serve to further the students’ burgeoning careers within the industry. Invitations to key industry events, exclusive training, and a one-year student membership to IDS round out the package.

The 2022 student applications included powerful stories showcasing passion, drive and ambition. The diverse group of winners includes: Angelica Dela Roca from Arizona State University, Celia Pena from Florida State University, Marlena Rhinehart from Pellissippi State Community College, Nadia Nassar from Arizona State University, and Sarah Pascarella from California State University, Long Beach.

This year’s judging panel includes: House Beautiful Director of Editorial Special Projects Carisha Swanson, HGTV Design Star Alum Justin Q. Williams, International Designer Tyler Wisler, David Charette, Founding Principal of Britto Charette, and Award-Winning Brazilian Interior Designer Juliana Oliveira.

“Entering our second year of our Diversity in Design Pipeline program, Thermador is honored to connect with a new class of exceptional design students,” said Beatriz Sandoval, Head of Brand Marketing for Thermador. “It is a sincere privilege to be able to work with our new students as our partnership with Interior Design Society allows us to provide essential opportunities for our industry’s new emerging young talent. Our goal for this program is to offer students important networking connections, mentorship and guidance so that they can establish their unique marks as interior designers.”

Thermador and IDS chose this year’s professional design mentors for their specialized expertise and industry contributions. The roster includes: Cassandra Brunson, President and Design Principle of Design+, Kendra Rhoulhac, Interior Designer at Interiors by Brown; Liz Toombs, President and OwnerofPDR Interiors; Michael Cox, Owner of Foley & Cox Interiors; and Shelly Preziosi, Owner and Principle of Shelly Preziosi Designs Inc. The tailored mentorship program meets on a bimonthly basis to discuss the essential skills needed to be successful in the highly competitive interior design industry. Each mentor is also available to offer guidance as the students prepare to embark on their future careers as design professionals.

“IDS is excited to continue working alongside Thermador to expand the reach of this impactful program,” said Jenny Cano, Executive Director for the Interior Design Society. “Going into our second year, we are building upon the success of our inaugural endeavor, and we’re excited to support each member of the newest class as they take the significant step of furthering their aspirations and unearthing their promising career paths.”

“I cannot thank you enough for this incredible opportunity,” said student recipient Sarah Pascarella. “I am overjoyed to be entering my senior year of college with Thermador and IDS by my side! I am thrilled to join you, learn from you, and truly take in all the knowledge you have to offer me and can't wait to create lifelong relationships with such talented designers!”

“It is a pleasure to be able to mentor these young students who are the future of the design industry and provide them with the guidance to launch their careers,” said mentor Kendra Rhoulhac. “These students demonstrate tremendous promise that makes me confident for what is to come in the world of design.”

For more information about the Diversity in Design Pipeline Initiative, please visit: https://www.thermador.com/us/build-and-design/diversity-in-design.

About Thermador

Since 1916, Thermador has introduced innovative breakthroughs – from the world’s first wall ovens and gas cooktops with the patented Star® Burner, to the Freedom® Induction Cooktop, the first full-surface induction appliance, as well as the Freedom® Collection, the first modular built-in fresh food, freezer and wine preservation columns. Thermador products span two completely redesigned collections: Masterpiece® and Professional. These collections establish a true connection with consumers through Home Connect®, which provides access to personalized content, unique partnerships and customized product guidance. Thermador is part of BSH Home Appliances Corporation, a fully owned subsidiary of BSH Hausgeräte GmbH, a global leader in the home appliance industry. For more information, visit www.thermador.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at: www.facebook.com/thermador, @Thermador and @ThermadorHome, respectively.

About the Interior Design Society (IDS)

The Interior Design Society (IDS) is one of the country's largest design organizations dedicated to serving the residential interior design industry. It’s a group of like-minded professionals interested in broadening their network, professional development, and continued education. IDS offers its members a place to belong within a supportive and welcoming design community through local chapters nationwide, and the new Virtual Chapter! IDS was initially founded in 1973 by the National Home Furnishings Association (NHFA) with a goal of supporting interior designers working in furniture stores. IDS has long since elevated and expanded its focus to provide support to professional interior design entrepreneurs nationwide. The national headquarters is located in High Point, North Carolina, the home furnishings capital of the world. For more information, visit interiordesignsociety.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at: https://www.facebook.com/IDSNational/, @IDSnational respectively.

Media Contact:

Allison Field

Allison.Field@FinnPartners.com