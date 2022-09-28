HashiConf Global Brings the HashiCorp Community Together for Two Days of Content on the Future of Multi-cloud Infrastructure Automation

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP), a leading provider of multi-cloud infrastructure automation software, announces the return of HashiConf Global, its annual user conference. Taking place at L.A. LIVE in the heart of downtown Los Angeles, Oct. 4-6, HashiConf Global brings together inspirational speakers, community connection, and a front-row seat for announcements about HashiCorp’s infrastructure and security automation, modern application delivery, and cloud networking software products.



HashiConf Global in-person experiences will include unique opportunities for community connection. The HashiCorp Zone features engineers, developer advocates, product managers, and product experts ready to answer questions on infrastructure and security automation, modern application delivery, and the future of cloud. The Research and Insights Booth offers attendees the chance to engage with product builders, show how they're using HashiCorp products, and provide feedback in an interactive way. And the Hallway Track includes 15-minute talks by and for the community, with conference attendees sharing their stories, learnings, and demos in informal presentations and discussions.

HashiConf Global will also be accessible via HashiCorp’s virtual event platform with a livestream of the keynotes, a dedicated virtual track of conference highlights, instructor-led hands-on labs, and sessions available on demand.

“The HashiCorp team is excited to be hosting HashiConf Global, both in-person and virtually,” said Armon Dadgar, co-founder and CTO, HashiCorp. “As always, we have a full agenda of great content — keynotes, customer talks, education sessions, and deep-dive demos. But what I’m most looking forward to is the chance to be in-person again with our community. We have planned HashiConf to provide lots of great opportunities for networking and connecting with fellow cloud engineering and operations experts, including many ways to engage with our technical team.”

Highlights from this year’s HashiConf Global include:

Deep-dive Product Sessions

HashiCorp product leaders will present detailed technical content, including:

Sponsoring Partners

Many HashiCorp partners will be on-site at HashiConf Global as sponsors. Visit with representatives from their teams at their sponsor booths on the conference floor. HashiConf Global 2022 sponsors include: Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Cribl, Datadog, Delphix, DNSimple, F5, Firefly, Insight, Intel, LaunchDarkly, Linode, MongoDB, Oak9, Palo Alto Networks, Percona, PWC, River Point Technology, ServiceNow, Snyk, Sophos, Styra, Tenable, Venafi, and Zscaler.

HashiCorp Customer Sessions

Session speakers include a broad set of customers sharing their experiences with HashiCorp products:

