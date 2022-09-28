Southwest Material Handling, Inc. Acquires ProCon JCB

MIRA LOMA, Calif., Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southwest Material Handling, Inc. has recently acquired ProCon JCB. Southwest JCB and ProCon JCB will operate as Southwest JCB under the parent company Southwest Material Handling, Inc. Kirt Little, CEO/President of Southwest Material Handling, Inc., has announced that Southwest JCB will now operate branches in Commerce City, Colorado; Phoenix, Arizona; Las Cruces, New Mexico; El Paso, Texas; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Southwest JCB will be led by former ProCon CEO and owner Nic DiPaulo.

The acquisition of ProCon JCB significantly expands Southwest JCB's reach into four, high-growth western markets. Southwest Material Handling, Inc. now employees nearly 300 employees operating out of eight facilities across six states.

"I am pleased to now be a part of the Southwest family and am excited about what we can achieve together," said DiPaulo. "With the support and resources of Southwest, we look forward to significantly enhancing our opportunities to serve our customers."

"As a leader in both the material handling and construction equipment industries in the western region, ProCon JCB is an ideal fit for Southwest's growth strategy," said Little. "ProCon JCB is an award-winning dealer known for providing great customer service and we look forward to continuing that tradition."

Details of the transaction are confidential.

About Southwest Material Handling, Inc.

Southwest Material Handling, Inc. is headquartered in Mira Loma, California, and is a leading provider of premium material-handling equipment, construction equipment, warehouse solutions, power generation, rental equipment, and full-spectrum parts and service solutions. More information is available at www.swtoyotalift.com.

Contact Information:

Art Norman

Marketing

marketing@swtoyotalift.com

(951) 727-0477



Related Images











Image 1: SWJCB





Southwest JCB Facility









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment