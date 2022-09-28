MEDIA ADVISORY: CCCS and PepsiCo Foundation Celebrate Uplift Scholarship Program Supporting Black and Hispanic Students

Denver, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: The Foundation for Colorado Community Colleges and the PepsiCo Foundation will host a student celebration and check presentation recognizing the Uplift Scholarship program, which provides financial, academic, and career support for Black and Hispanic students pursuing in-demand credentials.



With a $600,000 donation, the PepsiCo Foundation is funding 150 scholarships to Black and Hispanic students in select programs at Community College of Aurora (CCA), Community College of Denver (CCD), and Front Range Community College (FRCC) with more awards planned for Spring 2023. The program bolsters efforts to regain enrollment among students of color who have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. WHEN: Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 from 9-10:15 a.m. WHERE: Community College of Aurora Centretech Campus



Rotunda Room (S100)



16000 E Centretech Pkwy Aurora, CO 80011 WHO: Joe Garcia, Chancellor, Colorado Community College System

Chancellor, Colorado Community College System Dr. Angie Paccione, Executive Director, Colorado Department of Higher Education

Executive Director, Colorado Department of Higher Education C.D. Glin, Vice President, Global Head of Philanthropy, PepsiCo Foundation

Vice President, Global Head of Philanthropy, PepsiCo Foundation Erica Edwards, Senior Vice President of Operations, PepsiCo Beverages North America (West Division)

Senior Vice President of Operations, PepsiCo Beverages North America (West Division) Jeremy Johnson, Region Vice President of Operations, PepsiCo Foods North America

Region Vice President of Operations, PepsiCo Foods North America Jandier Arismendy, Uplift Scholar, Community College of Aurora

Uplift Scholar, Community College of Aurora Leslie Cordova, Uplift Scholar, Community College of Aurora

Uplift Scholar, Community College of Aurora Adam Cermak, Executive Director, Foundation for Colorado Community Colleges MEDIA: Members of the press are welcome to attend the event and speak with the guests listed above in addition to the presidents of CCA, CCD, and FRCC. One college president can interview in Spanish. Please RSVP by emailing cccs.communications@cccs.edu.

About CCCS

The Colorado Community College System (CCCS) is the state’s largest system of higher education and workforce development, delivering thousands of programs to over 125,000 students annually through 13 colleges and 35 locations across Colorado. The System’s open-access mission ensures all Coloradans who aspire to enrich their lives have access to high quality, affordable higher education opportunities. The System Office provides leadership, advocacy, and support to the colleges under the direction of the State Board for Community Colleges and Occupational Education (SBCCOE). Join us in changing the way Colorado goes to college: www.cccs.edu.

About the Foundation For Colorado Community Colleges

Founded in 1987, the Foundation for Colorado Community Colleges advances the mission, vision, goals, and objectives of the Colorado Community College System. Specifically, the Foundation actively seeks contributions from public and private sources to make scholarships available statewide, advance key programmatic initiatives, provide training and support for CCCS college foundations, and develop partnerships to implement state of the art programs that meet the workforce needs of the 21st century.

About the PepsiCo Foundation

Established in 1962, the PepsiCo Foundation, the philanthropic arm of PepsiCo, invests in the essential elements of a sustainable food system with a mission to support thriving communities. Working with non-profits and experts around the globe, we're focused on helping communities obtain access to food security, safe water and economic opportunity. We strive for tangible impact in the places where we live and work—collaborating with industry peers, local and international organizations, and our employees to affect large-scale change on the issues that matter to us and are of global importance. Learn more at https://www.pepsico.com/our-impact/philanthropy/pepsico-foundation.