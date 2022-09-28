UBISOFT CHANGES RELEASE SCHEDULE OF SKULL AND BONES™, ANNOUNCES OPEN BETA AHEAD OF LAUNCH

Download the Press Release

Paris, SEPTEMBER 28, 2022 - Today, Ubisoft announced that Skull and Bones will now release on March 9, 2023 on Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation®5, Stadia, Amazon Luna, and Windows PC through the Epic Games Store and the Ubisoft Store. Players can also subscribe to Ubisoft+ on PC, Stadia, and Amazon Luna* to access the game on day one.

An Open Beta will be held ahead of the game's worldwide launch to ensure players get a firsthand look at the dangerous world of Skull and Bones. Players will have the opportunity to discover the game's unique take on the piracy fantasy, its gritty naval combat as well as the immersive and beautiful seas of the 17th century Indian Ocean.

While the game development is finished at this stage, the extra time will be used to further polish and balance the experience using players' feedback from our technical tests and Insider Program which happened over the past two weeks. This is the right decision both for our players and for the long-term success of the game as March 9, 2023 provides for a suitable release window for this very unique new brand.

Ubisoft also confirmed its full year 2022-23 financial targets are unchanged.

To learn more, please visit: https://ubisoft.com/r/skull_and_bones_release_update

*Ubisoft+ on Stadia and Luna requires account linking and a Multi Access plan. Territorial restrictions apply.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Jean-Benoît Roquette

SVP Investor Relations

+ 33 1 48 18 52 39

Jean-benoit.roquette@ubisoft.com Press Relations

Fabien Darrigues

Director of Global Communications

Fabien.darrigues@ubisoft.com



Alexandre Enjalbert

Senior Investor Relations Manager

+ 33 1 48 18 50 78



Alexandre.enjalbert@ubisoft.com









About Skull and Bones™ ©2022 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Skull and Bones, Ubisoft and the Ubisoft logo are registered or unregistered trademarks of Ubisoft Entertainment in the U.S. and/or other countries. About Ubisoft Ubisoft is a creator of worlds, committed to enriching players’ lives with original and memorable entertainment experiences. Ubisoft’s global teams create and develop a deep and diverse portfolio of games, featuring brands such as Assassin’s Creed®, Brawlhalla®, For Honor®, Far Cry®, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon®, Just Dance®, Rabbids, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six®, The Crew®, Tom Clancy’s The Division®, and Watch Dogs®. Through Ubisoft Connect, players can enjoy an ecosystem of services to enhance their gaming experience, get rewards and connect with friends across platforms. With Ubisoft+, the subscription service, they can access a growing catalog of more than 100 Ubisoft games and DLC. For the 2021–22 fiscal year, Ubisoft generated net bookings of €2,129 million. To learn more, please visit: www.ubisoftgroup.com .

Attachment