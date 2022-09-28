Refresh IV Bar Brings IV Therapy to Greater Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich., Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Refresh IV Bar, a privately-owned provider of IV vitamin therapy services, will celebrate the opening of its new clinic in Haslett on Saturday, Oct. 1. The clinic is located at 2119 Haslett Road Ste B, Haslett, MI 48840. The location offers a complete menu of IVs to provide a variety of support including migraine relief, weight loss, mood balancing, pregnancy, hangover recovery, healthier complexion, hydration, sports performance and more.

"We've been pleasantly surprised by how interested the community has been since we've begun advertising the grand opening," said Lara Hakamaki, Refresh IV Bar's Director of Corporate Development.

Hakamaki joins Meridian Area Business Association's President Nate Kirk to host a ribbon-cutting on October 1 at noon. Following the ribbon-cutting, guests will be invited to take guided tours of the clinic during an open house that lasts until 1 p.m. Guests will have an opportunity to meet Hakamaki and other members of the IV bar's team.

"As part of the Refresh IV Bar's grand opening, we are offering a limited-time offer for the month of October. To help the Lansing community achieve their health and wellness goals, all Refresh IV Bar customers receive 25% off their first infusion," said Hakamaki.

Refresh IV Bar plans to expand in the near future and is welcoming community feedback.

Self-pay by credit card is the only form of payment accepted at this time. Call 517-708-7499 to schedule your experience or visit https://RefreshIV.bar to learn more.

ABOUT REFRESH IV BAR

The team at Refresh IV Bar wants you to be able to live your best life and that means helping you feel your happiest and healthiest as soon as possible. Our IV therapy treatments take about 45 minutes and have been created to help you feel your best. You will receive the absolute highest quality care and treatment with every visit to our facility. Our environment prioritizes comfort and ease, so you can relax and focus on feeling better and finding rejuvenation. Sit back, relax with one of our complimentary beverages, and allow yourself to find healing today. Come in and feel refreshed. https://RefreshIV.bar

Contact Information:

Lara Hakamaki

Director of Corporate Development

lara.hakamaki@ccmcpsych.com

(989) 292-3572



