Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market Report 2022-2032

Factors Such As Application In Various Therapy Areas and Rising Number of Clinical Trials are Driving the Market Growth



Some of the major factors propelling the mesenchymal stem cells market include wide application of Mesenchymal stem cells in a range of fields, including haematological disease, graft-versus-host disease, organ transplantation, diabetes, inflammatory diseases, and diseases in the liver, kidney, and lung, as well as cardiovascular, bone and cartilage, neurological, and autoimmune diseases. Increasing number of clinical trials in mesenchymal stem cell-based therapies is one of the major factors driving the market. The number of new reported phase I and II MSC clinical trials have expanded consistently over the past fifteen years and Increasing investment and funding for mesenchymal stem cell research and rising incidence of orthopaedic disorder and increase in cancer incidences are anticipated to support the global market growth





Challenges in Technology Transfer and Limited Expansion of Mesenchymal Stem Cells



Transferring of MSCs from bench to bedside is theoretically highly attainable, however, many failures have been reported in clinical trials, resulting in FDA rejection. Heterogeneity of MSCs from donors arise due to factors such as age, gender, genetic makeup and medical health condition. It has been also observed that there is difference in the differentiation capacities and the degree of stemness between mesenchymal stem cells isolated from different sources such as adipose tissue, bone marrow, muscles and umbilical cord. Inconsistency in further expansion capacities such as culture conditions, flasks / bioreactors passage number, oxygen levels, and cell surface modifications. Moreover MSCs also have the ability to differentiate into various cell types such as hepatocyte, neural cells and pancreatic islet cells. Hence, there are fair chances that in vitro induction of MSCs would not yield pure competent cells needed for the treatment of the disease.





Segments Covered in the Report





Type



• Products



- Cell and Cell Lines



- Kits Media and Reagents



- Others



• Service





Source



• Bone marrow



• Adipose Tissue



• Cord Blood



• Fetal Liver



• Lung



• Peripheral Blood



• Fallopian Tube



• Other Sources





Indication



• Bone and cartilage Repair



• Cardiovascular Disease



• Cancer



• GvHD



• Inflammatory and Immunological Diseases



• Liver Diseases



• Other Indication





Application



• Disease Modelling



• Drug Discovery and Development



• Stemcell Banking



• Tissue Engineering



• Toxicology Studies



• Others





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 17 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• UK



• France



• Spain



• Italy



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• Australia



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Argentina



• Rest of Latin America





MEA



• Saudi Arabia



• South Africa



• Turkey



• Rest of MEA





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market, 2022 to 2032, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• Cell Application Inc.



• Celltex Therapeutics Corporation.



• Celprogen Inc.



• Cyagen Biosciences



• Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (Plus Therapeutics Inc.)



• Lonza



• Merck KGaA (Millipore Sigma)



• PromoCell GmbH



• STEMCELL Technologies Inc.



• Stemedica Cell Technologies Inc.



• Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.





Overall global revenue for Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market, 2022 to 2032 in terms of value the market will surpass US$2.75 billion in 2022.





