Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation Commits $10 Million to Improve Food Access in US

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In support of the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health, the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation has committed to awarding $10 million by 2030 to non-profit community organizations that are improving food access and affordability through the implementation of transformative and sustainable solutions.

“The mission of the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation is to ensure that every child in the U.S. grows up with dependable access to nutritious food, and this commitment helps bring us closer to that goal,” Roxanne Moore, executive director of Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation, said. “We are proud to continue our work and are hopeful that the White House’s national strategy to end food insecurity will build momentum toward our goal of eradicating food insecurity.”

During the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health, Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation’s partnership with Dole, the Boys & Girls Club of Central Mississippi, and the Partnership for a Healthier America was highlighted. In addition to the $10 million commitment, this group is committing to launch a 12-month pilot program this fall to increase access to fruits and vegetables for as many as 24,000 families in Jackson, Mississippi. The intention is to scale this pilot program to eventually reach 3 million children and 5,000 Boys & Girls Clubs chapters by 2030.

Sodexo also highlighted its Better Tomorrow objectives, laying out a road map and commitment to act sustainability for a hunger-free world. These goals include that by 2025, 100% of Sodexo consumers are offered healthy lifestyle options every day and a commitment to provide food and aid to 3.6 million annual Stop Hunger beneficiaries, including children and families, in the U.S.

More information about the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation can be found at us.stop-hunger.org

About Sodexo Stop Hunger

Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation works to ensure that every child in the United States, especially those most at risk, grows up with dependable access to enough nutritious food to enable them to lead a healthy, productive life. In addition to awarding grants to youth scholars and employees, the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation provides contributions to several national and local non-profits helping to end hunger, engages Sodexo employees in community volunteerism and supports programs that help empower women. Visit Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @StopHungerUSA and Instagram @sodexostophunger.

About Sodexo North America



Sodexo North America is part of a global, Fortune 500 company with a presence in 55 countries. Sodexo provides quality, multichannel and flexible food experiences, but also designs attractive and inclusive workplaces and shared spaces, manages and maintains infrastructure in a safe and environmentally friendly way, offers personalized support for patients or students and even creates programs fostering employee engagement. The company employs 90,066 people at thousands of sites in all 50 U.S. states, Canada, Puerto Rico and Guam, and indirectly supports tens of thousands of additional jobs through its annual purchases of $20B in goods and services from small to large businesses. Sodexo North America is committed to focusing on tangible everyday gestures and actions through its integrated services to create a better every day for everyone and build a better life for all.

# # #