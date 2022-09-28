Gotransverse, Industry Leaders Win ‘Best Ecosystem Design’ Catalyst Award Second Year Running at TM Forum’s Digital Transformation World Event in Copenhagen

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gotransverse ( http://gotransverse.com ), a leading provider of enterprise order-to-cash solutions, joined forces with Verizon, Vodafone Group, Blue Planet (a division of Ciena), MATRIXX Software, and Salesforce to win ‘Best Ecosystem Design’ in the Catalyst team awards sponsored by TM Forum, a non-profit global industry association dedicated to driving digital business transformation in the communications industry through collaboration. Building on the success of last year’s award-winning project, “Supercharged Edge-Aware Marketplaces – Phase II,” demonstrates the power of real-time business and network intelligence to unlock new 5G monetization opportunities made possible by network slicing and multi-access edge computing (MEC).



5G B2B2X Supercharged Edge-Aware Marketplaces – Phase II is a continuation of the 2021 Catalyst Project, which received the ‘Best Ecosystem Design’ award. CSP services are typically charged using network-centric metrics such as data or minutes used. The edge-aware marketplace goes further, incorporating knowledge of resources available at the service location. As a result, CSPs can capitalize on dynamic pricing based on network orchestration activities and value-delivered usage. Automated revenue sharing is supported so CSPs, application developers, device vendors, service providers, and edge network operators can share revenue.

"The TM Forum Catalyst project has allowed us to demonstrate a practical approach to monetizing next-generation 5G services,” said James Messer, founder and CEO of Gotransverse. “Receiving the Catalyst Award for the second year is extremely gratifying, and it demonstrates that we have developed a 5G marketplace that could change the telecommunications market. It is an honor to share this award with industry leaders who came together to create an inspired solution that will have a lasting impact on CSPs and their customers.”

The Catalyst awards consist of a panel of independent judges to evaluate ten categories from among 40 teams demonstrating proof-of-concept solutions to challenges facing CSPs and their technology partners. TM Forum showcased each Catalyst project during the Digital Transformation World 2022 event in Copenhagen.

"More than ever, Communication Service Providers (CSPs) are seeking ways to generate additional revenue streams in both enterprise and consumer markets," said Marc Price, CTO of MATRIXX Software. "This catalyst project demonstrates how easily CSPs can create branded marketplaces, tapping into a growing partner ecosystem for connected services and devices. We're pleased to be recognized by TM Forum as a leading company with our industry partners, demonstrating the next wave of monetization models for B2B2X solutions."

The Catalyst awards recognize the most revolutionary proof-of-concept demonstrations that advance the telecoms industry. The criteria for the awards consider factors such as industry standards, impact on global sustainability goals, and noteworthy contributions to the acceleration of digital transformation throughout the telecoms industry.

To see the winners of this year’s TM Forum Catalyst awards, please visit the website here.

About Gotransverse



Gotransverse provides cloud-based software that enables companies to operate as a subscription business model, including the often-challenging aspects of usage-based pricing and monetization at scale. Founded by globally recognized billing experts, the company offers an intelligent billing and subscription management platform that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including billing, rating, collections, mediation, analytics, and revenue recognition. Gotransverse was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit http://gotransverse.com.

About TM Forum Catalyst Program

The TM Forum Catalyst Program was devised in October 1997 at the first Management World event and was designed to facilitate a different way of creating standards rather than just pure documentation. The program "catalyzed" teams to develop solutions, with a combination of pragmatism and hard deadlines helping them to arrive at solutions that really work in a short timeframe.

About TM Forum

TM Forum is an association of over 850 member companies, which include 10 of the world's top 10 network and communications providers and stretch across 180 countries. Our members tap into each other's collective experiences and abilities to collaboratively solve complex industry-wide challenges, deploy new services, and create technology breakthroughs to accelerate change. We help communications service providers (CSPs) and their suppliers to digitally transform and thrive in the digital era. We do this by providing an open, collaborative environment and practical support which enables CSPs and suppliers to rapidly transform their business operations, IT systems, and ecosystems to capitalize on the opportunities presented in a rapidly evolving digital world. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook. Learn more at www.tmforum.org.

