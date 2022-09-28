Anura Announces Sponsorship of 2022 PACE ACX in Nashville

Middletown, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middletown, Delaware -

MIDDLETOWN, DELAWARE, Anura Solutions LLC, an ad fraud solution, announced that it will sponsor the 2022 Professional Associations for Customer Engagement Annual Convention and Expo (PACE ACX).

PACE ACX is an annual event that brings together hundreds of contact centers and customer experience professionals across the United States. This year’s convention will be held in Nashville from October 9th to 11th, featuring over 30 breakout sessions, powerful keynotes, and more.

Through the sponsorship agreement, Anura aims to promote ad fraud awareness, emphasizing on the importance of leveraging their cybersecurity tool to help businesses optimize their media spend and improve their bottom line.

“We are excited to be the premier sponsor of this year’s event,” said Rich Kahn, ad fraud expert, co-founder, and CEO of Anura. “We take our role very seriously in protecting our client’s advertising budget against the $100 billion ad fraud problem.”

Anura’s fraud detection experts will be onsite at the 2022 Expo to share key industry insights on fraud detection and prevention.

PACE advocates for and promotes best practices, emerging technology and thought leadership to and by its customer experience professional members in order to stimulate exceptional customer service, business growth and personal development.

Over the past few years, Anura has established itself as a leading ad fraud solution. According to the Anura team, they believe the 2022 PACE ACX event will provide a valuable opportunity for companies to learn more about fraud mitigation in the digital landscape.

To learn more about Anura or for sales-related inquiries, get in touch with Anura’s fraud experts today.

###

For more information about Anura, contact the company here:



Anura

(888) 337-0641

sales@anura.io

222 Carter Drive, Suite 201

Middletown, DE 19709

