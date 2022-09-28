SEO Rockstars Conference 2022 - Local Blitz to Attend the SEO Rockstars Event for the 5th Year

Encinitas, California, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Simon White, co-founder of digital marketing agency Local Blitz, has announced that they will be attending the SEO Rockstars Conference for the 5th year on November 10-12, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. Local Blitz has been one of the supporters of the popular SEO event and Simon White has been a past presenter at the SEO conference. This event is considered to be the leading SEO and internet marketing event where industry leaders share leading edge strategies. The speakers in this particular event represent the future of digital marketing and frequently are the first to present groundbreaking marketing strategies before these are adopted by the bigger agencies.

Clint Butler from SEO Brainiac is one of the keynote speakers in the event. He specializes in both SEO and digital marketing and he has already provided the proper education for a wide variety of people, from freelancers to business owner, in obtaining the appropriate results from SEO and content marketing.

Another keynote speaker a the 2022 event is Bill Hartzer from Domaining and SEO Wiz Kid. He is a marketer, blogger, and writer who started in career in the Internet by coding html websites back in the mid-1990s, including the buying and selling of domain names. Actually, he has been doing SEO for websites even before it was recognized as such.

Dixon Jones from Majestic & InLinks is another keynote speaker. He has more than 20 years of experience in search marketing and 25 years in business innovation. He is currently the CEO of Inlinks.net and he has gained the trust of people with regards to the development of marketing strategies and campaigns.

Ted Kubaitis is another keynote speaker for the event. He is a software innovator who started work at Microsoft. He became known for his development of SEO instruments and services and he is frequently invited as speaker in SEO podcasts and conferences. He has more than 20 years of experience in SEO and he is regarded as a thought leader in the industry. He is the CEO and the developer of Cora SEO Software for the SEO Tool Lab.

Lisa Parziale is also a keynote speaker at SEO Rockstars and is well known for her building of a 7-figure digital marketing agency that permitted her to quit her corporate job. She was the founder of Agency Fast Track that helps agency owners, web developers and SEO specialists learn and apply strategies and processes for building and scaling up their own 6- or 7-figure business.

It is important to note that SEO is the practice of enhancing the visibility of a website in the search engine results and helping people to find the website faster by understanding what users are looking for. It is divided into on-page SEO and off-page SEO. On-page SEO is focused on the optimization of what is on the website, such as content, structure, keyword use, and technical details. Off-page SEO deals with activities done outside the website, such as building links, guest blogging, social media marketing, and more.

Keyword research is a vital activity in SEO because it is the keyword that people type into the search box. It is important to determine those keywords that are likely to be used by people when trying to find information related to the products of services offered by the business. Related to this the quality of the content on the website. Usually this will need a professional writer to ensure that the articles are properly written. Google, one of the major search engines, employs an algorithm that is constantly evolving and changing and this is the basis for determining how websites are listed in the search engine results pages for a particular keyword. SEO is the process whereby various factors are adjusted to enable the site to rank high in the search engine results while complying with the standards set by Google and the other search engines.





Those who are interested in knowing more about the SEO Rockstars Conference can check out their website or contact them through email.

