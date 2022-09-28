New York, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aerial Geophysical Services Market Report 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06321434/?utm_source=GNW





Exploration Demand Driving New Geophysical Technology Development



The Aerial geophysical service market is segmented into aircraft, technology, end-users, and region. The global Aerial geophysical service market is expected grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2032. The major drivers for the growth of the aerial geophysical service market are exploration demand driving new geophysical technology development and the development of the software to optimize geophysical field oil and gas exploration. On the other hand, field acquisition issues is the main factor restraining the growth of this market.





North America Market is Expected to Lead the Global Market



North America has the largest Market Share of US$1,820 million in 2022 and it also had the highest key growth of CAGR 5.1% in the Forecast Period. North America is expected to be the largest and fastest growing market during the forecast period, owing to a rise in mineral exploration operations and a considerable number of geophysical survey activities in the region. The United States dominates the geophysical service business for minerals and mining in North America, with a considerable number of geophysical survey activities taking place in regions such as the basins of Oakland, Houston, Seattle, Florida, New York, and Philadelphia.





Segments Covered in the Report





Market Segment by Aircraft



• Fixed-Wing Aircraft



• Helicopter



• UAV





Market Segment by End-User



• Oil and Gas Sector



• Mining and Minerals Sector



• Agriculture Sector



• Water Exploration Sector





Market Segment by Technology



• Seismic Technology



• Magnetic and Electromagnetic Technology



• Gradiometry Technology



• Gravity Technology



• Borehole Logging Technology



• Other Technology





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• Russia



• United Kingdom



• France



• Italy



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Middle East and Africa



• Turkey



• Saudi Arabia



• South Africa



• Rest of Middle East and Africa





South America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of South America





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Aerial Geophysical Service Market, 2022 to 2032, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• Compagnie Générale de Géophysique (CGG)



• Dawson Geophysical



• Fugro NV



• Geophysical Survey Systems, Inc.



• Geotech Holdings Ltd



• Halliburton



• ION Geophysical Corp.



• McPhar International



• Schlumberger Oilfield Service Company



• Sea Geo Surveys Pvt Ltd



• TGS -NOPEC Geophysical Company L.P.



• The Paradigm Group



• Weatherford International





Overall world revenue for Aerial Geophysical Service Market, 2022 to 2032 in terms of value the market will surpass US$4,940 million in 2022, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2032. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.





