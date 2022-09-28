New York, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Gene Therapy R&D Market Report 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06321433/?utm_source=GNW





The Gene Therapy RandD Market Report 2022-2032: This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.





Diversification of Technical Risks is a Key Strategy for Winning in the Gene Therapy RandD Market



The majority of the biotechnology firms associated with gene therapies are established across a special technology platform i.e., novel viral capsid that could have favoured acceptance in an organ system. Most of them continue to de-risk the technology as soon as possible, with the underlying technology platform that gave birth to the gene therapy candidates often being the main feature across chosen indications. This focuses risk on the technology platform and exposes the company to a catastrophic event that would have a negative impact on the entire portfolio. When it comes to this challenge, early-stage gene therapy firms often lack this choice; and once the newly founded technology achieves traction, executives will often follow adjacent plans that diversify risk and optimize prospects for the company. Companies working on gene therapies may evolve distinct viral delivery vectors or technologies for in vivo and ex vivo applications. Furthermore, balancing spending levels between developed and emerging channels, as well as deciding whether to implement new innovations in-house or obtain them from outside sources, is difficult. Importantly, strategic decisions about technology should be matched with strategic decisions about indication mix to ensure a clear future path.





400 million People Suffer from One or More of Over 7,000 Rare Diseases



About 400 million people globally suffer from one or more of over 7,000 rare diseases reported. Rare disease affects between 3.5% and 5.9% of the world’s population. The cause of 72% of rare diseases is hereditary, while others are triggered by pathogens (bacterial or viral), asthma, and environmental conditions, or are degenerative and proliferative in nature. Approximately, 70% of genetic rare diseases begin in childhood. Symptoms that are relatively normal can obscure underlying unusual disorders, resulting in misdiagnosis and treatment delays. The lack of loss of mobility caused by the chronic, worsening, degenerative, and often life-threatening manifestations of the condition has a significant effect on the patient’s quality of life. Thus, the rising number of rare disease patients around the world is anticipated to drive the gene therapy application in this segment during the forecast period.





The costliest medication in the world right now is Zolgensma, which treats spinal muscular atrophy, a rare hereditary illness that harms nerve cells and causes muscle degeneration. The life-saving medication’s one-time treatment for a young child costs $2.1 million. While Zolgensma’s excessive cost is an incongruity at present times, there will be several cell and gene therapies available over the next ten years, with prices ranging from thousands to millions of dollars for a single dose. By 2025, the FDA is anticipated to approve 10-20 cell and gene therapies annually.





Asia-Pacific Region Remains a Hub for Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products



With the many legislative initiatives put forth by the governments to promote innovation, research, and development in Asia-Pacific, the area remains a hub for advanced therapy medicinal products. Over the course of the projected period, this is expected to propel market expansion. A*STAR’s Bioprocessing Technology Institute (BTI) and WuXi Advanced Therapies, a fully owned subsidiary of WuXi AppTec, established a new agreement in May 2022 to introduce WuXi ATU’s unique Tetracycline-Enabled Self-Silencing Adenovirus (TESSA) technology in the Asia-Pacific area. WuXi ATU will provide the resources, tools, funds, and training necessary to advance the development and commercialization of TESSA technology in Singapore as part of this partnership. BTI will support WuXi ATU in its research and development of cell and gene therapy in Singapore by providing research skills, facilities, and access to its network of partners.





What Are These Questions You Should Ask Before Buying A Market Research Report?



• How is the gene therapy RandD market evolving?



• What is driving and restraining the gene therapy RandD market?



• How will each gene therapy RandD submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2032?



• How will the market shares for each gene therapy RandD submarket develop from 2022 to 2032?



• What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2022 to 2032?



• Will leading gene therapy RandD markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?



• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2032 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2032?



• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?



• What are the gene therapy RandD projects for these leading companies?



• How will the industry evolve during the period between 2022 and 2032? What are the implication of gene therapy RandD projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?



• Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the gene therapy RandD market?



• Where is the gene therapy RandD market heading? And how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?



• What can be the best investment options for new product and service lines?



• What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path? C-suite?





You need to discover how this will impact the Gene Therapy RandD Market today, and over the next 10 years:



• Our 461-page report provides 169 tables and 228 charts/graphs exclusively to you.



• The report highlights key lucrative areas in the industry so you can target them – NOW.



• Contains in-depth analysis of global, regional and national sales and growth



• Highlights for you the key successful trends, changes and revenue projections made by your competitors





This report tells you TODAY how the Gene Therapy RandD Market will develop in the next 10 years, and in-line with the variations in COVID-19 economic recession and bounce. This market is more critical now than at any point over the last 10 years.





Forecasts to 2032 and other analyses reveal the commercial prospects



• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2032, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.



• You find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.



• Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), PEST analysis, Porter’s Five Forces and recent developments.





This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect the industry and your company. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact, namely, “V”, “L”, “W” and “U’ are discussed in this report.





Segments Covered in the Report





Disease



• Cancer



• Rare Diseases



- Oncologic



- Non-oncologic



• Cardiovascular Diseases



• Ophthalmic Diseases



• Haematology



• Neurological



• Diabetes Mellitus



• Other Diseases





Vector



• Viral



- Retrovirus



- Adenovirus



- AAV



- Lentivirus



- Others



• Non-viral



- Naked DNA



- Gene Gun



- Electroporation



- Lipofection





Techniques



• Gene Augmentation Therapy



• Gene Replacement Therapy





Participants



• Small/Medium Pharma and Biotech



• Universities and Research Institutes



• Hospitals



• Government and Public Bodies



• Big Pharma





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 5 regional and 18 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• UK



• France



• Italy



• Spain



• Russia



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• Japan



• China



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• South East Asia



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of Latin America





MEA



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of MEA





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Gene Therapy RandD Market, 2022 to 2032, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• Astellas Pharma Inc.



• American Gene Technologies



• Applied Genetic



• Bayer



• Benitec BioPharma



• Biogen



• Bluebird Bio



• Bristol Myers Squibb



• Calimmune, Inc. (CSL Behiring)



• Cellectis



• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.



• GeneQuine Biotherapeutics



• GenSight Biologics



• Gilead Lifesciences, Inc.



• Novartis AG



• OCUGEN, INC.



• Orchard Therapeutics



• Oxford Biomedica



• Pfizer, Inc.



• REGENXBIO Inc.



• Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.



• Sanofi



• Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.



• Spark Therapeutics (Subsidiary of Roche)



• Takeda Pharmaceuticals



• Taysha GTx



• Transgene



• UniQure NV



• Voyager Therapeutics



• ViGeneron.





Overall world revenue for Gene Therapy RandD Market, 2022 to 2032 in terms of value the market will surpass US$2,126.3 million in 2022, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2032. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.





How the Gene Therapy RandD Market, 2022 to 2032 Market report helps you?



In summary, our 460+ page report provides you with the following knowledge:





• Revenue forecasts to 2032 for Gene Therapy RandD Market, 2022 to 2032 Market, with forecasts for disease, vector, techniques, and participants size each forecasted at a global and regional level– discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues





• Revenue forecasts to 2032 for 5 regional and 18 key national markets – See forecasts for the Gene Therapy RandD Market, 2022 to 2032 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and MEA. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.





• Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market– including company profiles for 30 of the major companies involved in the Gene Therapy RandD Market, 2022 to 2032 Market.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06321433/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________