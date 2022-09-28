270 Million Users Can Print Directly from Teams with ezeep Blue - No File Download or PDF Conversion Required

BERLIN and DENVER, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThinPrint, the leading enterprise print management expert, today announced the launch of its ezeep Blue Office add-in for Microsoft 365 — and thus for Microsoft Teams — to enable printing in Word and Excel directly from the Microsoft Teams app.



Microsoft Teams is one of the most widely used applications in companies across the globe. More than 270 million people worldwide use the Teams application for chats and meetings, according to Microsoft. Although convenient and fast for collaboration, it is cumbersome when it comes to printing. Documents shared in Teams can't be printed directly but must first be downloaded, reopened and sent to the printer of choice. Alternatively, when you select the "Print" menu item, a PDF is automatically created, which you can then send to the printer.



An Office add-in from ezeep Blue now provides a shortcut to these awkward processes. Word and Excel documents can be printed directly from Teams. The add-in can be installed easily via the AppSource Store which is integrated in Teams. Once the Office add-in is installed and printers are linked to an ezeep Blue account, printing can be triggered immediately, without the need to download and re-open the document. Printing also works not only in Teams, but also in desktop and online versions of Word and Excel.

"With this add-in, we round out our offering for Microsoft and now support Office 365 in addition to Azure Virtual Desktop and Cloud PC," said Charlotte Künzell, CEO of ThinPrint GmbH. "This seamless integration of ezeep Blue based on our JavaScript library ezeep.js impressively demonstrates how easily and elegantly printing can be integrated into any web application with our solution."

More information about Teams printing or printing from Office 365 in our video: https://ezeep.io/teamsdemo

To create a free account visit https://www.ezeep.com/free-trial/.

About ezeep:

With ezeep, printing is dramatically simplified, enabling any device to print to any printer – whether from desktops, smartphones, tablets, or even drag & drop via any browser-enabled device.

Consumers print unlimited and – naturally – free-of-charge to their own printers and, depending on the provider, free or at a cost to external printers. This makes printing as easy as making a phone call, eliminating the need for any user support. Companies can lower the infrastructure demands on their printer setups in branch offices worldwide, thanks to ezeep, drastically simplifying their administration. With this, the total costs for deploying printers is significantly reduced.

Coworking spaces, universities, exhibition grounds, train stations, airports and kiosks can not only make their printers publicly available with just a single click, but also charge for printing with ease. The same applies to private users or cafés which want to share their printers with others. Printers are thereby transformed into sources of income, not costs. Open interfaces enable integrations with existing solutions, such as for user and resource management, cost control or compliance monitoring for maximum cost savings via automation. A constantly growing ecosystem of standard integrations by development partners makes these benefits also available to non-technical users.

By reducing costs and removing all technical requirements, whilst providing the ability to use third-party printers at any time, ezeep ensures that in the future people will be able to print from almost every location quickly and easily, for whatever reason they might have. ezeep is committed to minimizing the CO2 footprint of printing and ensuring that printed paper can be a meaningful, productive and responsible alternative to screen-based information consumption. For more information, please visit: www.ezeep.com .

