The Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) Market Report 2022-2032:





FLNG Competes for Customers and Investors in the Congested LNG Market



Although FLNG only makes up a small percentage of the entire LNG business, it has recently generated significant interest. In a world where rigorous capital management is required, FLNG offers lower capital investment and controlled costs. Faster building times provide early cash flows to finance further development, as seen by the FIDs created for Coral and Tortue. In contrast, it is anticipated that growth would slow down and become more consistent as FLNG competes for customers and investors in the congested LNG market.





The major drivers for the growth of the floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) market are a rising level of confidence in the capacity to conduct the liquefaction process offshore, an increase in global LNG supply, and the convenience of using it (using FSRUs). On the other hand, uncertainty around the FLNG’s viability and safety factors are restraining the growth of FLNG market. The industry’s expansion depends on determining the safety, functionality, and problem areas of these vessels because doing so will make projects easier to finance and easier to insure. The market is still low due to FLNG’s specialty, despite the fact that there are fewer barriers to entry on the FSRU side.





Rise of Clean and Alternate Technologies Will Limit the Growth of FLNG Market



The use of LNG as a ship fuel can greatly lessen the effects of maritime operations on the environment, most likely without raising expenses. International trade is likely to increase dramatically in the next years, and if nothing is done, maritime shipping emissions are predicted to rise by a factor of 2-3 by 2050. IMO regulations mandate that new-build boats be more fuel-efficient in order to slow the growth of emissions. Thus, LNG is one possibility for lowering the GHG emissions from ships. LNG’s reduced carbon content allows it to contribute to a reduction in GHG emissions. The fuel used as a benchmark determines the possibility for well-to-propeller GHG reduction.





Segments Covered in the Report





Market Segmentation by Spending



• OPEX ($Mn)



• CAPEX ($Mn)





Market Segmentation by Type



• Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO)



• Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU)





Market Segmentation by OPEX Type



• Topside Development



• Hull Design and Construction



• Mooring System



• LNG Transfer Systems





Market Segmentation by CAPEX Type



• Engineering and Design



• Materials and Parts Procurement



• FLNG Construction



• FLNG Commissioning



• Other CAPEX Type





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• Norway



• United Kingdom



• Russia



• Italy



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Indonesia



• India



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Middle East and Africa



• Angola



• Nigeria



• Iran



• Ghana



• Mauritania



• Rest of Middle East and Africa





South America



• Brazil



• Rest of South America





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Floating Liquefied Natural Gas Market, 2022 to 2032, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• Chevron Corporation



• Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering Co., Ltd



• Equinor ASA



• Excelerate Energy L.P.



• Exmar NV



• Exxon Mobil Corporation



• Golar LNG



• Hoegh LNG Partners LP



• Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co Ltd



• Lloyds Energy



• Petroleo Brasileiro S.A



• Royal Dutch Shell



• Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd.



• TechnipFMC Plc



• Total SE



• Woodside Petroleum Ltd





