Anaerobic Digestion (AD) Market Report 2022-2032

Anaerobic Digesters Are Simpler to Run and Maintain



Digesters are designed to function under a range of temperature conditions. Mesophilic and thermophilic plants typically grow best in temperatures between 86 and 100 °F and 122 and 140 °F, respectively. Different populations of anaerobic microorganisms thrive in different temperature ranges. Thermophilic anaerobic digestion (AD) is frequently used when a higher level of pathogen killing is desired. "Class A Biosolids" are capable of being produced at these temperatures. Class a Biosolids are defined as dewatered and heated sewage sludge that satisfies US EPA standards for land application without limits. Class A Biosolids can thus be sold as compost or fertiliser to home gardeners and used legally as fertiliser in farms and vegetable gardens. Thermophillic digesters process feedstock more quickly, but they can cost more and be more difficult to operate.





Feed-In Tariffs, Feed-In Premiums, and Green Certifications Have All Been Evident Drivers of Anaerobic Digestion’s Development



To refine biogas for use as a fuel, it may need to be treated or ‘scrubbed.’ As a trace component of the biogas, hydrogen sulphide, a hazardous chemical generated from sulphates in the feedstock, is emitted. National environmental enforcement agencies, such as the United States Environmental Protection Agency or the English and Welsh Environment Agency, set strict limits on hydrogen sulphide levels in gases, and if the levels of hydrogen sulphide in the gas are high, gas scrubbing and cleaning equipment (such as amine gas treating) will be required to process the biogas to regionally acceptable levels. The addition of ferrous chloride FeCl2 to the digestion tanks, on the other hand, prevents hydrogen production.





Segments Covered in the Report





Market Segment by Spending



• CAPEX



• OPEX





Market Segment by Digester Type



• Stand-Alone Digesters



• On-Farm Digesters



• Co-Digestion System





Market Segment by Feedstock



• Agricultural Residues



• Food and Beverage Industry Waste



• Residential Organic Wastes



• Food Service Waste



• Wastewater solids (sludge)





Market Segment by End-Use



• Produce Heat and Electricity (CHP)



• Fuel Boilers and Furnaces to Heat Digesters



• Produce Electricity



• Produce Mechanical Power



• Compressed to Vehicle Fuels



• Other End-Use





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada



• Mexico





Europe



• Germany



• The Netherlands



• United Kingdom



• France



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• Australia



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Middle East and Africa



• Turkey



• Saudi Arabia



• South Africa



• Israel



• Rest of Middle East and Africa





South America



• Brazil



• Colombia



• Rest of South America





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Anaerobic Digestion (AD) Market, 2022 to 2032, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• 2G Energy GmbH



• Anaergia Inc.



• CGG



• Covanta Energy Corporation



• Harvest Power, Inc.



• Host Holding B.V.



• Organic Waste Systems (OWS), Inc.



• PlanET Biogas Global



• Schaumann BioEnergy GmbH



• Siemens AG



• Streisal GmbH



• Waterleau Group NV



• WELTEC BIOPOWER GmbH





