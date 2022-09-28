Steve Allen Named MRED Chief Relationship Officer

LISLE, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Real Estate Data has named Steve Allen as chief relationship officer for the organization which serves nearly 50,000 subscribers throughout Illinois and parts of southern Wisconsin and northwestern Indiana.

Allen joins MRED after eight years at Zillow, where he worked as the director of industry development. Allen is a 23-year real estate veteran with experience in numerous industry areas.

“Cultivating strong relationships is crucial in every part of real estate,” said MRED CEO Rebecca Jensen. “Having Steve on board to manage those executive-level connections will enhance MRED’s ability to strategically position ourselves at the forefront of the industry.”

Allen will assist MRED in working on collaborative opportunities both inside and outside of the multiple listing service’s (MLS) coverage area. Allen joins MRED during a time of rapid market-driven change for MLSs across the country.

Jensen and Allen previously worked together at utahrealestate.com, where she was the CEO, and he was vice president for business development.

“It’s a thrill to be working with Rebecca and the MRED team as we strive to advance the industry,” Allen said. “I’m looking forward to fostering collaboration among organizations to make our services better for the real estate practitioners we serve.”

Allen started at MRED Sept. 26.



About MRED

Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED) is dedicated to serving nearly 50,000 real estate professionals in more than 7,500 offices. The MLS serves Illinois and portions of southern Wisconsin and northwestern Indiana. MRED is a member of the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO), MLS Grid and the Broker Public Portal. For more information, please visit mredllc.com.

