French English

Paris, 28 September 2022, 5:45 pm



SYNERGIE pursues its growth with the acquisition of INTERKADRA in Poland

SYNERGIE Group announces the signature of an agreement for the acquisition of 100% of INTERKADRA.

The transaction is subject to approval from the Polish competition authorities.

Created in 2006, INTERKADRA is one of the leaders in the temporary staffing sector in the polish market, with a network of 16 branches across the most dynamic regions of the country.

The company also provides staffing services for major clients in Western Europe as well as home care services in Germany.

In a context of labor shortage, INTERKADRA's recognised expertise enables it to meet the needs of its clients both in Poland and abroad and to achieve a turnover of more than €50 million this year.

SYNERGIE is actively pursuing its development in Europe by getting a foothold in the largest Eastern European market and by strengthening its sourcing capacities.

Next event:

Publication of Q3 turnover on Wednesday 26 October 2022 after the market close.

Attachment