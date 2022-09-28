MCH Group | Ad hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR | Generalversammlung heisst ordentliche Kapitalerhöhung gut

German French English





Ausserordentliche Generalversammlung der MCH Group heisst ordentliche Kapitalerhöhung gut

Planmässige Durchführung der Kapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrechtsangebot

Die ausserordentliche Generalversammlung der MCH Group AG hat heute der beantragten ordentlichen Kapitalerhöhung von nominal bis zu CHF 18'586'688 durch Ausgabe von bis zu 18'586'688 neuen Namenaktien unter Wahrung der Bezugsrechte der Aktionärinnen und Aktionäre zugestimmt. Die MCH Group AG lanciert das entsprechende Bezugsrechtsangebot per 29. September 2022 mit einem Bezugspreis je neue Namenaktie von CHF 4.75.

Insgesamt waren 86.9 % der eingetragenen Stimmrechte an der ausserordentlichen Generalversammlung vertreten. Der Antrag des Verwaltungsrats an die ausserordentliche Generalversammlung wurde mit 91.5 % der abgegebenen Stimmen deutlich genehmigt.

«Mit der Zustimmung der ausserordentlichen Generalversammlung kann das erforderliche Kapital zur Sicherstellung des Wachstums des Unternehmens und der im Mai 2023 anstehenden Refinanzierung der Anleihe über CHF 100 Mio. geschaffen werden,» sagt Verwaltungsratspräsident Andrea Zappia. «Davon werden alle unsere Stakeholder profitieren – unsere Kunden und Partner, unsere Standorte sowie unsere Aktionärinnen und Aktionäre und unsere Mitarbeitenden.»

Die Bezugsfrist startet am Donnerstag, 29. September 2022, und dauert bis Montag, 10. Oktober 2022, 12.00 Uhr MESZ. Die Bezugsrechte werden für die Zeit vom 29. September 2022 bis zum 06. Oktober 2022 an der SIX Swiss Exchange handelbar sein. Der erste Handelstag der neuen Namenakten ist für den 13. Oktober 2022 vorgesehen. Für die Bedingungen des Bezugsrechtsangebots ist der Prospekt vom 28. September 2022 massgebend.

Der Prospekt wird morgen Donnerstag, 29. September 2022, veröffentlicht und kann ab dann kostenlos bei der MCH Group AG per E-Mail an ir@mch-group.com bestellt werden (unter Vorbehalt gewisser Einschränkungen durch lokale Gesetze).









Kontakt:

MCH Group AG

Sekretär des Verwaltungsrats

Christian Jecker

+41 58 206 22 52

christian.jecker@mch-group.com

www.mch-group.com











