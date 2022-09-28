dmg media Selects Outbrain as Exclusive Recommendation Partner

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outbrain Inc. (Nasdaq: OB), a leading recommendation platform for the open web, announced today it was selected by dmg media as its exclusive recommendation partner.



Beginning this week, Outbrain will provide a discovery feed of organic and paid for content recommendations across web, mobile, and video formats to the readers of dmg media’s digital newsbrand portfolio, including: dailymail.co.uk, dailymail.com.au (Australia), dailymail.com (US), Metro.co.uk, Thisismoney.co.uk and the Daily Mail app; alongside Harmsworth Media’s inews.co.uk.

In a multi-year deal, the above-mentioned digital newsbrands will leverage Outbrain’s core optimization and recommendation technology, Smartlogic, to drive greater value and user engagement amongst their audience. Smartlogic uses AI and machine learning, aiming to drive more relevant reader experiences within their feeds and better publisher outcomes.

Rich Caccappolo, CEO, dmg media, said: “Outbrain’s substantial international footprint and history of trusted long-term publisher relationships will further enhance our user engagement growth strategies and monetization.

“This is an opportunity to drive significant value for both our digital properties and Outbrain’s advertising clients.”

This new partnership gives Outbrain an increased footprint of 1.1 billion monthly pageviews due to dailymail.co.uk’s reach and scale as one of the world’s most read digital newsbrands.

In July 2022, dailymail.co.uk recorded over 3.2 billion-page views with readers spending an average of 3.7 billion minutes reading the website and app content, according to data taken from Google Analytics.

“Innovation is deeply tied to Outbrain’s values of revolutionizing the way publishers can leverage technology to achieve their goals,” said David Kostman, co-CEO of Outbrain.

“We are honored to be adding dmg media and i-news as one of our strategic long-term partners and see tremendous opportunities for advertisers to access the market leading properties of dmg media globally.”

dmg media is the consumer media company of DMGT plc. Since the Daily Mail was first published in the closing stages of the 19th century, dmg media’s trailblazing newsbrands have been pioneers of popular journalism, and reaching global audiences with new technologies. DMGT acquired the world’s leading science title, New Scientist in 2021, which along with i-news sits within the newly created Harmsworth Media division.

For more information please contact:

press@outbrain.com

sean.walsh@dailymail.com

About Outbrain

Outbrain (Nasdaq: OB) is a leading recommendation platform for the open web. Our technology enables 10 billion daily recommendations to consumers across more than 7,000 online properties and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Founded in 2006, Outbrain is headquartered in New York, with offices in 17 cities worldwide.

About dmg media

The media arm of DMGT, dmg media’s brands deliver highly engaging, trusted content to millions of loyal customers around the globe, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Together, Daily Mail, The Mail on Sunday, Metro, i, MailOnline, Mail Plus, metro.co.uk and inews.co.uk reach more than 11m people daily in the UK* Globally, our brands reach 207m unique browsers every month** In March 2021, the business acquired the world’s leading science title, New Scientist, which, along with i-news sits within the newly created Harmsworth Media division.

dmg media’s newsbrands are expert at getting to the bottom of the stories most relevant to their readers and has a truly global audience with newsrooms in London, Dublin, New York, Los Angeles, Washington DC and Sydney, Australia

*PAMCo 1 2020

** SimilarWeb May 2022, GA May 2022

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to possible or assumed future results of our business, financial condition, results of operations, liquidity, plans and objectives. You can generally identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections regarding future events and trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, including but not limited to: the risks described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in subsequent reports filed with the SEC. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We cannot assure you that the results, events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur, and actual results, events or circumstances could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.