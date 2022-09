Donegal Group Inc. Announces Release Date for Third Quarter 2022 Results

MARIETTA, Pa., Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) and (NASDAQ:DGICB) announced today that it plans to release its results for third quarter ending September 30, 2022 on Thursday, October 27, 2022, before the opening of regular trading on the NASDAQ Stock Market. The Company will provide a supplemental investor presentation in the Investors section of its website at investors.donegalgroup.com concurrently with its earnings press release.



At approximately 8:30 am ET on Thursday, October 27, 2022, the Company will make available in the Investors section of its website a pre-recorded audio webcast featuring management commentary by Kevin Burke, President and Chief Executive Officer; Jeffrey Miller, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Jeffery Hay, Senior Vice President and Chief Underwriting Officer; and Anthony Viozzi, Senior Vice President and Chief Investment Officer. A pre-recorded question and answer session will follow formal remarks by management. Questions for consideration should be submitted via e-mail to investors@donegalgroup.com by 5:00 pm ET on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

